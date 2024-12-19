News
Regulation
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
December 19, 2024

Ofgem launches call for input into cap and floor regime for LDES

By Kit Million Ross
The consultation will run until January 2025. Image: SSE Renewables.

The UK’s energy regulator has opened a consultation on the proposed introduction of a cap-and-floor regime for long-duration energy storage (LDES) projects.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) asked Ofgem to regulate the minimum and maximum costs for projects by LDES developers in the same manner in which it has introduced cap-and-floor mechanisms for interconnector projects. Proposed minimum revenue for LDES developers will encourage development in the sector by helping developers manage the high upfront costs and long build times associated with LDES projects, while the cap on maximum profits keeps costs lower for consumers.

Ofgem is working in conjunction with DESNZ to publish a joint Technical Decision Document (TDD) by the end of the first quarter of 2025 and aims to approve the first LDES projects by Q2 2026. The first window of project approvals will focus on projects that can be delivered by 2030 in order to meet the UK government’s “clear desire” to achieve clean energy by 2030.

To ensure that the scheme works as well as possible for all stakeholders, Ofgem has opened the public consultation on the proposals, asking interested parties 14 key questions to establish priorities for the scheme. As well as more general questions on how application processes could be streamlined and on how costs can be best assessed, the call for evidence asks stakeholders their opinions on the precise level of the cap and floor, proposing a floor of 80% of a project’s costs, as well as proposals to require proof of planning permission for projects, and setting a minimum duration of ten hours for LDES projects.

Ofgem is also considering mandating that LDES cap and floor projects take part in the capacity market as price takers and bring their full capacity into auctions in the same manner interconnectors do.

The consultation is now open, and Ofgem will be accepting responses until 8 January 2025.

In her opening statement to the call for input, Beatrice Filkin, director of major projects at Ofgem said that stakeholder input was “vital” for driving the net zero transition, adding “Great Britain is at a pivotal point in its net zero journey.

“At Ofgem, we have a key role to play, working with the Government, industry and others, to improve our energy systems, markets and infrastructure. I am pleased to be able to now set out some of the actions we plan to take to speed up infrastructure delivery through our work on long-duration electricity storage.”

Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in and view the Official Event Guide for all the latest information on Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
Find Out More
Tags
ldes, long duration energy storage, ofgem, Technology
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
SSEN Transmission

SSEN projects receive £550,000 innovation funding

wind-energy-g71d13df1f_1920

UK government overhauls planning policy to roll out renewables

wind turbines at sunset

MPs plan largest ever renewable energy subsidy auction

DNV AI

Ofgem consults consumers on an AI-enabled energy system

image

Proving ‘ready and needed’, higher securities and sub-5MW exemption: NESO’s final grid connections reform proposals loom

Current is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.