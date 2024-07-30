Ofgem publishes proposals for first British regional energy plans

The British energy regulator Ofgem has today (30 Jul) released plans for a regionally-focused future of the nation’s energy system.
It has laid out proposals for the development of independent Regional Energy Strategic Plans (RESPs) that will map how clean energy and flexible grids can be tailored to meet the energy, economic and demographic needs of regions across the UK. Once these plans have been developed, the UK’s six electricity providers and eight gas firms will be required to use the RESPs in the development of their future network designs.
RESPs will focus on plans surrounding energy supply and demand modelling, network challenges, and provide specialist support to develop smart grids which connect all the communities they represent.
Plans will be targeted towards eleven RESP regions across Britain: one covering Scotland, one covering Wales, and nine covering England. England will be split into North West, North East, Yorkshire & Humber, West Midlands, East Midlands, South West, East, Greater London; and “England’s Economic Heartland” covering an area including Oxford, Cambridge, Hertfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Bedfordshire. Each of these RESPs will be represented by a Regional Strategic Board, a specialist working group made up of members drawn from regional and local government, network companies, and relevant sectors including transport, industry, utilities and housing.
The work of developing these plans will be led by the new publicly owned and independent National Energy System Operator (NESO), which is due to be launched later this year. NESO will publish the first individual plans from 2026.
A consultation on Ofgem’s proposed plans has now been launched, which runs until 8 October.
‘Net zero will be achieved house by house’
Eleanor Warburton, Ofgem’s director for energy systems management said: “The transition to a decarbonised energy system is well underway: the way we heat our homes, the way vehicles and industry are powered, and the way electricity is generated are changing radically.
“Net zero will be achieved house by house, street by street, town by town – and that demands a clear plan for how clean power gets to our households and business. RESPs are not an optional extra. They will make sure the national planning for power generation and transmission ensures clean energy gets to where it needs to be.
“We’re setting out the model for a more coordinated and dynamic approach – speed is of the essence in taking the next steps in building our future energy system”.