News
Emobility
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
June 23, 2025

Ohme, E.ON Next offer ‘longest and lowest’ time of use EV charging tariff

By Molly Green
Energy suppliers leverage the lower wholesale cost of electricity at times when it is in abundance and largely unused, like overnight, to offer the cheaper tariffs. Image: Ohme.

Home EV charging provider Ohme has announced a collaboration with E.ON Next to offer what the companies say is the “longest and lowest” off-peak charging rate on the market.

The Next Drive tariff, available to customers who use E.ON Next as their electricity supplier, offers home charging for 6.7p/kWh between midnight and 7am. Existing Ohme customers who switch to the E.ON Next Drive tariff before the end of July will also receive a £75 credit on their energy account.

E.ON Next’s commercial director Jean Coleman said: “We want to make the switch to electric easy and accessible for all, helping to ensure that no driver is left behind in the e-mobility transition.” 

At the end of May, the energy supplier partnered with smart energy platform Kraken, part of the Octopus Energy Group, on a flexible demand management system designed to make energy cheaper for consumers, which the companies said the first wave would focus on EV charging tariffs.

Octopus Energy, which is the UK’s largest energy supplier, offers its own tariffs using the Kraken platform and last week launched its first home charger that integrates with the Intelligent Octopus Go and Drive Pack tariffs.

Energy suppliers leverage the lower wholesale cost of electricity at times when it is in abundance and largely unused, like overnight, to offer the cheaper tariffs. It also benefits the electricity grid by moving activities with high power requirements, like charging an EV, away from busy times with the grid can struggle to meet demand.

Demand side flexibility will have to play a role in the clean energy transition, and finding ways to motivate consumer participation has been the focus of several studies.

Ohme offers its hardware and smart charging platform for flexibility projects, and at the start of this year revealed that as part of the Ofgem-funded Winter CrowdFlex trial, it rewarded EV drivers over £100,000 for charging at certain times to balance the grid.

Utilisation and availability trials will continue testing how different recruitment messages affect participation and gather data to model how best to establish domestic flexibility as a more reliable resource for grid balancing and operation.

Saving money was cited by 73% of customers as the reason for taking part in the trial, however data showed that non-fiscal messaging was almost as effective in eliciting sign-ups; the annual report published by the National Energy System Operator (NESO) states that “behavioural patterns have not yet shown evidence of strong price sensitivity”.

Green Hydrogen Summit UK 2025

1 July 2025
London, UK
The Green Hydrogen Summit series is coming to London, after success in Europe and North America to inspire and educate delegates on how the UK can take advantage of the financially and environmental opportunities of Green Hydrogen, and provide the connections to make it possible. Our unique audience includes offtakers, energy suppliers, project developers, debt providers and investors, utilities, gas TSOs and government officials.
Find Out More

EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit 2025

1 October 2025
London, UK
Join us for the EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit; your gateway to all things EV infrastructure. This Summit is your comprehensive guide to navigating the complexities of EV charging and energy systems essential for driving the EV transition forward. As always, our Summit gathers the world's leading EV experts in London to share the latest insights and case studies with a diverse audience including charge point operators, installers, manufacturers, fleet owners, local authorities, utilities, DNOs, PV and energy storage suppliers, and destination charging locations. Prepare to be inspired by our carefully curated line-up of speakers offering invaluable insights tailored to the UK market.
Find Out More

The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards 2025

2 October 2025
London, UK
The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards are designed to shine a light on innovation and excellence in the emerging EV sector. In one of the world’s most hotly anticipated changes to the way we live, work and travel, innovation and collaboration will be essential to make our roads smarter and safer, and our air cleaner.
Find Out More
Tags
decarbonisation, demand flexibility, e.on next, Energy Usage, ev charging, EV tariffs, ohme, Technology
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
a white wall with a black EV charger on it

Octopus Energy releases home EV charger

a hand plugging an ev charger into a car

Used EV prices hit record low

a blue co-op sign hanging off a building

Green Alliance, Co-op report: Businesses face ‘far-reaching’ challenges to hit clean power targets

pylons at sunset

NESO lays out early expectations for winter grid operations

Image MorGen Energy Europe hydrogen

‘Instrumental’: MorGen Energy on the UK’s Hydrogen Allocation Process

Current is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.