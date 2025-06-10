News
June 10, 2025

Ordnance Survey and Transport for North explore regional EV charging divide

By Kit Million Ross
A map showing driveway density in the North. Image: TfN.

Mapping provider the Ordnance Survey has partnered with Transport for the North to help local authorities in the North of England expand EV charging infrastructure.

The Ordnance Survey, which provides mapping services across the UK, has helped Transport for the North to establish how many of the 6.4 million households in the region have access to a driveway or off-street parking suitable for EV charging at home. 

The new analysis will help councils in the region establish specific areas which should be the target of direct measures to expand access public EV charging, with household-level data being shared with local authorities who have requested access to these figures. The tool is being provided for free, potentially saving local authorities thousands.

This analysis has come following reports from the Public Accounts Committee, which revealed that 43% of all the UK EV chargepoints are located in London and the South East of England, something which public spending watchdog the National Audit Office has stated poses a significant threat to the EV chargepoint rollout. Meanwhile, a recent report from Transport for the North has found that the north of England has a higher proportion of homes without driveway access than average, with 47% of homes lacking a driveway compared to a national average of 40%.

Chief customer officer at Ordnance Survey, John Kimmance, said that geospatial data like this is “vital” to expanding the rollout of EV chargers equally across the UK. He added: “This latest partnership with Transport for the North has provided vital insight which will help local authorities in the region plan their EV infrastructure more effectively.”

Simon McGlone, principal planning and strategy officer from Transport for the North, added that the data “supports the work of our local and national partners by providing evidence, analysis and strategic thought leadership to shape EV charging infrastructure. This partnership with Ordnance Survey has maximised trusted geospatial data to improve localised intelligence across our region, boosting public sector capability to support a fair and equitable EV transition for all, whilst delivering significant savings to public spend.”

Although there are over 17,500 available chargepoints in the North of England, a figure that has more than doubled in the past two years, Transport for the North suggests that in order to meet an EV future in the region, the number of chargepoints will need to increase around tenfold.

