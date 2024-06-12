Ørsted deploying one of ‘Europe’s largest’ BESS at UK offshore wind farm

Danish energy company Ørsted has taken final investment decision (FID) on a battery energy storage system (BESS) to be installed at the onshore converter station for Hornsea 3 Offshore Wind Farm.
Situated in Swardeston, near Norwich, the Tesla BESS will make more power available, including during peak periods. This will reduce price volatility for consumers and make UK energy systems easier to manage, Ørsted said.
The BESS, which has a capacity of 300MW/600MWh, is a “natural add-on” to Ørsted’s offshore wind power generation business.
Expected to be operational by the end of 2026, the BESS will be one of the largest in Europe, according to Ørsted. Hornsea 3, which will build on the firm’s operational Hornsea 1 (1.2GW) and Hornsea 2 (1.3GW) offshore wind farms, is expected to be fully operational by the end of 2027.
Hornsea 3 is the latest large-scale offshore wind development in the UK. The UK pipeline for BESS projects has increased by two-thirds in the last 12 months, marking the second consecutive 12-month period in which the pipeline has increased by this amount.
Revenues have somewhat flattened in the GB (Great Britain) market, however. The Gore Street Energy Storage Fund recently revealed that its revenue grew by 5% to hit £41.4 million in the 12 months leading up to 31 March 2024, with falls in the UK being offset by growth in Ireland and the US. Over the same period, the fund’s operational capacity also grew by 45%, reaching 421.4MW of capacity.
Duncan Clark, head of UK & Ireland in Ørsted, said: “Our 12 operational UK offshore wind farms are providing a huge amount of clean energy to the grid. The battery will help ensure that renewable energy is used in the best possible way by storing it when demand is lower and then releasing it back into the system when it’s really needed, thereby maximising the potential of renewable energy whilst providing increased energy security and value to consumers. With this investment, we’re adding significantly to Ørsted’s growing portfolio of storage solutions co-located with onshore and offshore renewable assets.”
The BESS’s provision of complementary services and revenue profile, alongside its favourable position within the UK electricity system and co-location for efficient construction and operations, support the investment case.
Mike Snyder, Senior Director of Megapack at Tesla, said: “Tesla is excited to be part of this industry-leading project with an exceptional partner. This project demonstrates the value and flexibility of Tesla’s best-in-class power electronics, providing enhanced grid stability and enabling more renewables on the grid.”
Ørsted currently has a total of 660 MW (1,850 MWh) storage projects in operation or under construction in the UK and US, including the project announced today.
Battery storage balancing the grid
The benefit of battery storage to the UK grid was touched on in the National Grid ESO’s Early Winter Outlook, which showed this year has a de-rated margin of 5.6GW (9.4%)—higher than last year’s.
The ESO attributed this improvement in part to growth in battery storage capacity, as well as new gas generation, increased interconnector capacity and increased generation being connected to the distribution networks.
Indeed, because of the de-rated margin for the coming winter, the ESO does not intend to use the Demand Flexibility Service (DFS) as before. The service will not be required as a contingency and instead an evolved DFS will be expanded year-round to help balance the grid.
National Grid has been working to increase the speed at which BESS projects are connected to the grid, announcing in November 2023 that it would accelerate the connection dates for 19 battery energy storage projects with a cumulative capacity of around 10GW.