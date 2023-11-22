The EV Infrastructure ReportNow available to download, providing some of the latest trends from across the industry.

November 22, 2023

Osprey Charging secures quadruple at EVIEs 2023

By Current± Staff
Osprey Charging saw a quadruple win last night, securing Chargepoint Network of the Year, EV Marketing/Branding Campaign of the Year, Charging Destination of the Year and Private Sector Infrastructure Strategy of the Year at the Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards (EVIEs) 2023.

Octopus Electric Vehicles scooped up the EV Scale-Up of the Year award whilst, Paua Tech Limited picked up the EV Start-Up of the Year.

Adding to Osprey Charging’s accolades, CEO Ian Johnston was presented with the Special Recognition Award.

The EVIEs 2023 was the biggest yet, with 25 categories and well over 200 nominations investigated by our esteemed judges.

A full list of winners and special commendations is included below.

Best New Product (C&I & Public)

SolarCatcher

Special Commendation: Basemap

Chargepoint Network of the Year – sponsored by Envevo

Osprey Charging

Contractor of the Year (C&I & Public) – sponsored by Commhoist

Joju Charging

Special Commendation: ChargedEV

EV Marketing/Branding Campaign of the Year

Project Spotlight, Osprey Charging

EV Scale-Up of the Year – sponsored by Last Mile Asset Management

Octopus Electric Vehicles

EV Under 30 Star

Mark Pearce, mobility analytics team leader at Hydrock

Special Commendation: Agnese Chiesa, marketing manager at Liberty Charge

Special Recognition – Person

Ian Johnston, CEO of Osprey Charging

Special Commendation: Mark Pymm, founder and managing director at ChargedEV

Special Recognition – Company

ChargeSafe

Best Consumer Proposition (Utility/Energy)

Easycharge by Jersey Electricity

Best New Product (Domestic)

Zaptec Go

Best New Services (C&I & Public)

Advanced Infrastructure – (LAEP+)

Best New Services (Domestic)

ChargedEV – Interactive Home Video Survey

Chargepoint Manufacturer of the Year (C&I & Public) – sponsored by GreenFlux

Urban Fox – UEone

Chargepoint Manufacturer of the Year (Domestic)

Indra Smart LUX™

Special Commendation: Zaptec Go UK

Charging Destination of The Year – sponsored by Allstar

Salmon’s Leap Super-hub, Osprey Charging

Contractor of the Year (Domestic)

Energise Energy Solutions

EV Financing Deal of the Year

Gravis Capital Management’s financing of SolarCatcher

EV Start-Up of the Year

Paua Tech Limited

Fleet Electrification Strategy of the Year (Over 100 Vehicles) – sponsored by mua Group

Abellio London Bus

Fleet Electrification Strategy of the Year (Under 100 Vehicles) – sponsored by Paythru

Veolia Westminster’s Electric Way

OEM of the Year (Car & Bus/Commercial Vehicle)

Volkswagen Group

Private Sector Infrastructure Strategy of the Year – Envevo

Osprey Charging

Public Sector Infrastructure Strategy of the Year

Coventry City Council

Public Transport Authority of the Year

Dundee City Council

The DiversitEV Award – sponsored by ESP Utilities Group

Eltje Lange, VP people at Bonnet

