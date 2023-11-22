Osprey Charging secures quadruple at EVIEs 2023

Osprey Charging saw a quadruple win last night, securing Chargepoint Network of the Year, EV Marketing/Branding Campaign of the Year, Charging Destination of the Year and Private Sector Infrastructure Strategy of the Year at the Electric Vehicle Innovation and Excellence Awards (EVIEs) 2023.
Octopus Electric Vehicles scooped up the EV Scale-Up of the Year award whilst, Paua Tech Limited picked up the EV Start-Up of the Year.
Adding to Osprey Charging’s accolades, CEO Ian Johnston was presented with the Special Recognition Award.
The EVIEs 2023 was the biggest yet, with 25 categories and well over 200 nominations investigated by our esteemed judges.
A full list of winners and special commendations is included below.
Best New Product (C&I & Public)
SolarCatcher
Special Commendation: Basemap
Chargepoint Network of the Year – sponsored by Envevo
Osprey Charging
Contractor of the Year (C&I & Public) – sponsored by Commhoist
Joju Charging
Special Commendation: ChargedEV
EV Marketing/Branding Campaign of the Year
Project Spotlight, Osprey Charging
EV Scale-Up of the Year – sponsored by Last Mile Asset Management
Octopus Electric Vehicles
EV Under 30 Star
Mark Pearce, mobility analytics team leader at Hydrock
Special Commendation: Agnese Chiesa, marketing manager at Liberty Charge
Special Recognition – Person
Ian Johnston, CEO of Osprey Charging
Special Commendation: Mark Pymm, founder and managing director at ChargedEV
Special Recognition – Company
ChargeSafe
Best Consumer Proposition (Utility/Energy)
Easycharge by Jersey Electricity
Best New Product (Domestic)
Zaptec Go
Best New Services (C&I & Public)
Advanced Infrastructure – (LAEP+)
Best New Services (Domestic)
ChargedEV – Interactive Home Video Survey
Chargepoint Manufacturer of the Year (C&I & Public) – sponsored by GreenFlux
Urban Fox – UEone
Chargepoint Manufacturer of the Year (Domestic)
Indra Smart LUX™
Special Commendation: Zaptec Go UK
Charging Destination of The Year – sponsored by Allstar
Salmon’s Leap Super-hub, Osprey Charging
Contractor of the Year (Domestic)
Energise Energy Solutions
EV Financing Deal of the Year
Gravis Capital Management’s financing of SolarCatcher
EV Start-Up of the Year
Paua Tech Limited
Fleet Electrification Strategy of the Year (Over 100 Vehicles) – sponsored by mua Group
Abellio London Bus
Fleet Electrification Strategy of the Year (Under 100 Vehicles) – sponsored by Paythru
Veolia Westminster’s Electric Way
OEM of the Year (Car & Bus/Commercial Vehicle)
Volkswagen Group
Private Sector Infrastructure Strategy of the Year – Envevo
Osprey Charging
Public Sector Infrastructure Strategy of the Year
Coventry City Council
Public Transport Authority of the Year
Dundee City Council
The DiversitEV Award – sponsored by ESP Utilities Group
Eltje Lange, VP people at Bonnet