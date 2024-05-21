OVO Energy: only 7% receive green skills training at work

A report commissioned by UK energy provider OVO Energy has shown that fewer than one in ten people report getting any dedicated green skills training at work, which the company says is a major risk to the net zero transition.
The research, conducted in collaboration with Energy and Utility Skills, revealed that only 7% of people receive green skills development, while less than one in three (30%) have even heard of “green skills.”
The report also highlighted the vastness of the green skills gap; 362,000 workers could be needed by 2035 to decarbonise homes alone. To combat this shortfall, OVO has announced that it will upskill 15,000 green roles, including advisors, surveyors, and installers.
Charlotte Eaton, chief people officer, OVO, said: “People are at the centre of our mission at OVO, which is why we are committed to investing in our teams through learning and reskilling opportunities. Without significant investment in the green workforce, the UK risks losing its place as a world leader in net zero. We need more people to help us on our mission to install electric vehicle chargers, heat pumps, solar and insulate homes across the UK.”
“The green skills gap facing our country is one of the biggest challenges we’re facing as a country, and we can’t do it alone. Our ambitious plan is pioneering a new generation who will have the opportunity to shape the green skilled industry for many years to come.”
The green skills gap needs to close fast
The green skills gap isn’t down to a lack of interest from the current or future workforce; OVO’s report reveals that one in five (21%) people have asked for green skills training at work on at least one occasion, with three in five (61%) recognising that developing green skills will benefit their future career.
Meanwhile, the need for green skills education is becoming clear in those entering the workforce, with 75% of those aged 25-34 wishing they’d been given more information about green skills when in education.
Last year, the MCS Charitable Foundation noted that “a huge influx” of 15-25-year-olds must enter the green workforce to meet renewable installation targets set for the 2030s. The MCS report highlighted green apprenticeships as a key target for recruiting more young people into the industry, revealing that 57% of young people would be “more likely” to consider a renewable energy job if apprenticeships were available so they could earn and learn at the same time.
A version of this article first appeared on our sister publication Solar Power Portal. You can find the article here.