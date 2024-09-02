News
Supply
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
September 2, 2024

OWGP launches £2 million support fund for wind manufacturing

By Kit Million Ross
Offshore wind turbines under a blue sky
The fund aims to boost manufacturing growth in the UK. Image: Jesse De Meulenaere via Unsplash

The Offshore Wind Growth Partnership (OWGP) has launched a new funding programme to unlock manufacturing growth in the UK wind sector.

The new fund, called the Manufacturing Facility Support Programme (MFSP), has £2 million of available finance for UK businesses looking to develop new manufacturing facilities or expand existing facilities that make key components and equipment for the offshore wind sector. Grants are available in amounts of up to £500,000 and will specifically target pre-investment activities that will enable manufacturing projects to unlock larger capital investment from other sources.

Eligible facilities for funding must align with the priority focus areas and UK manufacturing opportunities identified in the Offshore Wind Industrial Growth Plan from the Offshore Wind Industry Council (OWIC), Renewable UK, and the Crown Estates of the UK and Scotland.

These include turbine blade manufacturing, deeper water foundations, and operations and maintenance vessels.

Iain Sinclair, executive director at Global Energy Group and non-executive director for OWGP, said: This new programme will provide highly-focused support to innovative UK-based manufacturing companies with the necessary resources to develop new or additional production capacity geared towards providing locally-produced equipment and systems. Developing these resources is key to helping accelerate the deployment of offshore wind in the UK, helping us to reach our ambitious target of 60GW by 2030.

“The MFSP programme further advances our mission to improve productivity, increase business competitiveness, boost innovation, and support a globally competitive offshore wind supply chain in the UK.”

Clean industry ‘vital’ to UK growth

Green industry and manufacturing, across all renewable energy technologies, have been identified as being key to the success of the UK’s net zero targets as well as the nation’s economic future.

A report from sustainable business organisation Aldersgate Group notes that the UK is falling significantly behind other countries with better investment incentives for green tech development—most notably, the US and its Inflation Reduction Act (IRA)—and warns that without more investment in the green industry, the UK risks billions of pounds of future economic losses.

Offshore wind farms, in particular, provide a huge economic boost to the UK, with each large offshore wind farm adding £2 – £3 billion to the economy. This partly fuelled the creation of the aforementioned Industrial Growth Plan, which RenewableUK chief exec Dan McGrail described as “chart[ing] a clear course for us to ensure that we seize that massive economic opportunity and maximise our opportunities to manufacture those towers here, along with more blades, cables, foundations and a whole range of other products.”

Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo North America 2024

7 October 2024
Huntington Place Detroit, MI
The Battery Show and EVT Expo is moving! Now entering its 14th year, North America’s largest advanced battery event will take over Huntington Place in Downtown Detroit this October. Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo brings together engineers, business leaders, top-industry companies, and innovative thinkers to discover ground-breaking products and create powerful solutions for the future. More than 19,000 attendees are expected to take advantage of four full days of educational sessions, networking opportunities and, of course, explore the latest market innovations from over 1,150 exhibitors across one of the world’s largest battery technology trade shows. Become part of this great event!
Find Out More

Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in and view the Official Event Guide for all the latest information on Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
Find Out More
Tags
decarbonisation, manufacturing, offshore wind, offshore wind growth partnership, Renewables, Technology
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
Aerial view of the Shetland Islands

Shetland Islands connected to GB grid for the first time

a close up of a pylon against a blue sky

SSEN Transmission raises TIA threshold to expedite grid connections

MP Miatta Fahnbulleh being sworn into the House of Commons

Minister for Energy Consumers urges energy suppliers to help consumers in debt

Ed Miliband outside parliament

ESO will advise DESNZ on clean power by 2030

A red racing car on a track with sparks behind it

F1, Aggreko partner to deliver low carbon power for Grand Prix races

© 2024 Solar Media Limited.