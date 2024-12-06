News
December 6, 2024

Panasonic to power manufacturing facility with hydrogen, batteries and solar PV

By George Heynes
Panasonic said that its primary goal for the retrofit was to showcase that the site can be fully powered via renewable sources. Image: Panasonic.

Japanese electronics manufacturer Panasonic will power its UK manufacturing facility in Cardiff through the integrated control of three types of energy sources: pure hydrogen fuel cell generators, solar PV generators and energy storage batteries.

Panasonic announced on 3 December that it had completed installation and begun trialling a distributed power generation system consisting of 372kW solar PV, 1MWh battery storage and 21 units of 5kW hydrogen fuel cell generators, with a combined capacity of 105kW.

In November 2023, the company first announced that it would retrofit the Welsh site, allocating around €130 million (£113 million) over two years into the launch. Panasonic said that its primary goal for the retrofit was to showcase that the site, which is used to manufacture microwave ovens and small appliances, can be fully powered via renewable sources.

An energy management system (EMS) that tracks changes in electricity demand and weather conditions will begin operations by the end of March 2025 and provide the factory with a stable supply of renewable energy. Panasonic says it will generate and store only the amount of electricity required on-site.

The hydrogen fuel cell generators have also been optimised for the amount of energy used at the factory. A 760kW solar power generation system was installed on the factory roof last year—a proportion of this generation is what will be used in the new power system, also integrating newly installed battery storage.

This article first appeared on Solar Power Portal.

