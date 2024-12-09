News
Supply
December 9, 2024

Peel Ports Great Yarmouth chosen for East Anglia TWO assembly

By Kit Million Ross
two men stand and smile at the camera
Offshore construction on the development is expected to begin in 2027. Image: ScottishPower Renewables.

ScottishPower Renewables has signed an agreement with Peel Ports Great Yarmouth for pre-assembly for the upcoming East Anglia TWO offshore wind farm.

Parts for the £4 billion East Anglia Two offshore development will be assembled at Peel Ports Great Yarmouth before being installed offshore. Components set to be assembled at the site include the 192 turbine blades for the project’s 64 turbines, the individual parts of which will be manufactured by Siemens Gamesa at their facility in Hull. Last month, ScottishPower announced that it had awarded Siemens Gamesa the turbine manufacturing contract in a deal worth £1 billion.

Offshore construction for the 960MW project is expected to begin in 2027, with the windfarm becoming operational in 2028.

This is not the first time that ScottishPower Renewables has invested in the Norfolk area for its offshore wind operations. In September, the company announced it had acquired a new site at Lowestoft’s Power Park, and would spend £8 million to acquire and develop the site as a long-term home for offshore wind development projects, primarily due to its proximity to the East Anglia One, Two, and Three projects. The East Anglia Three project, which is currently under construction, will have a 1.4GW generation capacity once completed near the end of 2026, and will supply electricity to Amazon under a power purchase agreement (PPA).

Ross Ovens, ScottishPower Renewables’ managing director for offshore, said: “Building more green energy for the UK in the UK delivers energy security and reduces our reliance on fossil fuels, which will help bring down customer bills. But it also does much more than that – it makes a real difference for people and places, creating jobs, growth and lasting economic benefits. It’s fantastic to be working with Peel Ports Great Yarmouth to bring that to life for people and businesses across East Anglia.”

Richard Goffin, port director at Peel Ports Group added: We’re very proud that ScottishPower Renewables has once again chosen Great Yarmouth to support this huge project. Great Yarmouth has proved itself to be an outstanding base for the growing offshore renewables market, not just in the southern North Sea but extending further afield, including the North Sea. Our hope is that this development will attract other operators to the town, creating jobs and opportunities for local businesses.”

