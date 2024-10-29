News
Regulation
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
October 29, 2024

Planning barrister proposes roadmap to speed NSIP delivery

By Kit Million Ross
a statue of a blindfolded woman holding scales, used to represent the law
Legal reviews can add years of delays to projects. Image: Tingey Injury Law Firm on Unsplash.

An independent report by one of the nation’s top legal minds has proposed a new ‘roadmap’ to reduce delays to Nationally Significant Infrastructure Projects (NSIPs).

‘The Review of Legal Challenges to Nationally Significant Infrastructure Projects’, published by leading planning barrister Lord Charles Banner KC, sets out ten recommendations to government to reduce barriers to development and overcome challenges more quickly.

The review suggests making the judicial review process for NSIPs simpler to reduce the amount of time it takes these cases to move through the courts, as well as improving the publication of data on NSIP case progress.

The report notes that while only a quarter of decisions to grant a Development Consent Order (DCO) for a project are subject to judicial review—of which only four were overturned—the national importance of these projects means “delays resulting from unsuccessful challenges are a clear detriment to the public interest”. As such, streamlining the judicial review process for NSIPs is now seen as a priority.

One recommendation to streamline the judicial review system is to reduce the number of attempts claimants are able to make in securing permission to launch a judicial review. Currently, prospective claimants can request permission to launch a judicial review in three ways; first, in writing to the High Court, then at an oral permission hearing if permission is refused at a written stage, and finally before the court of appeal.

The report argues that fairness in the system could still be maintained if the number of allowable attempts are reduced to two; written permission and then the court of appeal. This could trim a number of weeks or months off the amount of time that projects are held up in the review system.

Another recommendation is that the threshold for likelihood of success in court be raised, with only the most likely claims to succeed reaching a full hearing. However, this recommendation was deemed to need further consideration by the government.

Following the publication of the report, housing and planning minister Matthew Pennycook said: “Building new and improved national infrastructure is essential to delivering the government’s economic growth and clean power missions and we must have planning system fit to deliver it.

“With demands on the consenting process having changed considerably over recent years, I’m grateful to Lord Banner for reviewing how we might speed up the delivery of major infrastructure projects. The government will carefully review his recommendations and consider further proposals before determining how we will further improve the NSIP regime”

The news comes as a major solar farm, granted a DCO as part of newly-appointed energy secretary Ed Miliband’s blitz of DCO grants in his first weeks in office, has recently been the subject of a significant legal challenge.

As reported by our sister publication Solar Power Portal, developer Sunnica faced judicial proceedings from Suffolk County Council concerning its 500MW solar and storage development, with the council arguing that the developer and the energy secretary had failed to consider the cost impact on the local authority. However, this challenge was dropped by the council due to the cost of the proceedings.

Removing roadblocks to renewable energy developments is likely to be a popular move. A recent poll found that 61% of those surveyed would be “frustrated” if a legal challenge halted the development of a local renewable energy project.

Green Hydrogen Summit UK & Ireland 2025

1 July 2025
London, UK
The Green Hydrogen Summit series is coming to London, after success in Europe and North America to inspire and educate delegates on how the UK can take advantage of the financially and environmental opportunities of Green Hydrogen, and provide the connections to make it possible. Our unique audience includes offtakers, energy suppliers, project developers, debt providers and investors, utilities, gas TSOs and government officials.
Find Out More
Tags
decarbonisation, DESNZ, development, law, legal, policy, Renewables
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
a white man stands on a beach

Mooir Vannin offshore wind farm’s connection infrastructure awarded NSIP status

garn-fach

Current± roundup: top stories of the week

Anesco_battery_storage_units_2_-_credit_Anesco_-1024x556-1

Cornwall Insight forecasts battery revenue rebound in 2026

a white middle aged man in a black tshirt sits centre frame, with a woman out of focus behind him

UK government gains £1.5 billion in profit from Octopus-Bulb deal

L-R: Anthony Albanese and Keir Starmer walk next to eachother

Australia and UK foster renewable energy cooperation

Current is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.