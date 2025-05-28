News
Emobility
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
May 28, 2025

Pod Point rebrands to launch new charging service offer, up to £170 cashback for EV drivers

By Molly Green
Customers who pay for the £40 monthly subscription to Pod Drive plug in as normal, allowing Pod to smart charge their vehicle to a set charge level by a specific time. Image: Pod.

EV charger supplier Pod Point has rebranded as Pod, offering a new proposition as it shifts focus from chargers to providing charging services.

Pod has launched an EV charging subscription offer that offers cheaper hardware installation (£99, compared to the usual upfront £1,249 that Pod’s Solo 3S charger installation costs) and rewards cashback on up to 7,500 “smart charged” miles annually.

Customers who pay for the £40 monthly subscription to Pod Drive plug in as normal, allowing Pod to smart charge their vehicle to a set charge level by a specific time. Pod provides cashback of 2.3p per mile up to 7,500 miles per year—Pod claims this could provide drivers with up to £170 annually.

Pod CEO Melanie Lane said the company’s background in EV charging means Pod is “well placed to help households shift to clean energy in a way that also helps the UK’s electricity grid”.

She added: “Pod Drive is only the first of a number of everyday electrification propositions we are developing as we expand from providing chargers to helping busy households with all their charging needs.”

In the short term, Pod said it plans to deepen its existing partnership with Tesco to sync charging experiences across home and public charging points.

The company plans to unveil “multiple partnerships with major retailers and brands” as well.

EV subscriptions and supporting the grid

The announcement after Octopus Energy launched a subscription offer that gives drivers ‘unlimited’ charging for £30 per month. Called Intelligent Drive Pack, the subscription enables Octopus to schedule charging at times when electricity is in low demand and therefore cheaper on the wholesale market.

Through the tariff, 150,000 EV batteries are combined into virtual power plants (VPPs) through Octopus’ Kraken platform.  

Octopus’ subscription scheme is compatible with just under 280 EV brands and chargers. By comparison, Pod’s new offer works with any energy provider and the Solo 3S charger is  compatible with any EV.

In December last year, Pod (then Pod Point) partnered with EDF to incentivise customers to allow their EV to balance the grid through EDF’s VPP Powershift. Soon afterwards, Pod was the first company to sell energy into the wholesale market under new P415 regulations introduced by Elexon.

P415 allows companies that are not energy suppliers to sell wholesale energy as a virtual trading party (VTP). Doing so opened a revenue stream for Pod, which it can offer to customers as incentive to charge their EV at times that it benefits the electricity grid.

Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in and view the Official Event Guide for all the latest information on Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
Find Out More

Green Hydrogen Summit UK 2025

1 July 2025
London, UK
The Green Hydrogen Summit series is coming to London, after success in Europe and North America to inspire and educate delegates on how the UK can take advantage of the financially and environmental opportunities of Green Hydrogen, and provide the connections to make it possible. Our unique audience includes offtakers, energy suppliers, project developers, debt providers and investors, utilities, gas TSOs and government officials.
Find Out More

EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit 2025

1 October 2025
London, UK
Join us for the EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit; your gateway to all things EV infrastructure. This Summit is your comprehensive guide to navigating the complexities of EV charging and energy systems essential for driving the EV transition forward. As always, our Summit gathers the world's leading EV experts in London to share the latest insights and case studies with a diverse audience including charge point operators, installers, manufacturers, fleet owners, local authorities, utilities, DNOs, PV and energy storage suppliers, and destination charging locations. Prepare to be inspired by our carefully curated line-up of speakers offering invaluable insights tailored to the UK market.
Find Out More

The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards 2025

2 October 2025
London, UK
The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards are designed to shine a light on innovation and excellence in the emerging EV sector. In one of the world’s most hotly anticipated changes to the way we live, work and travel, innovation and collaboration will be essential to make our roads smarter and safer, and our air cleaner.
Find Out More
Tags
business, decarbonisation, electric vehicles, Energy Usage, ev charging, market, pod point, Technology
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
a close up of an electric ENW van

Electricity North West launches record flexibility tender

a close up on a school traffic warning sign

Green Finance Institute report paves the way for school decarbonisation

MAX1000-BESS3

Allye Energy launches higher capacity EV battery-powered energy storage

a close up of a radiator

Energy price cap plunges 7%

Solar_and_flowers_-_credit_Eden_Solar

Government consults legal mandate for renewable developments to provide community benefit fund

Current is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.