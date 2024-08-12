Port of Aberdeen begins construction of £4 million shore power project

Construction of a commercial shore power system, pegged as Scotland’s largest, at the Port of Aberdeen began on 8 August.
The ‘Shore Power in Operation’ demonstrator project is being developed as part of a £4 million effort to supply clean energy to vessels at seven berths at the port. It was awarded match funding as part of the Department for Transport’s (DfT’s) Zero Emissions Vessels and Infrastructure (ZEVI) competition.
The shore power system is being installed by PowerCon, a Denmark-headquartered engineering and manufacturing company that specialises in conversion solutions. A modular shore power system will be connected to the grid and quayside connection points will also be established, via mobile cable reels.
Shore power is the provision of shoreside electrical power to a ship at berth; this project will provide vessels with grid-powered electricity under the port’s renewable energy tariff, allowing the ships to turn off their main and auxiliary engines while berthed at Albert Quay and Means Quay in the port’s North Harbour.
This reduces carbon emissions by more than 80% compared to maritime gas oil usage as well as lowering particulates, nitrogen oxides, sulphur oxides and noise.
Maritime minister, Mike Kane, said: “Decarbonising shipping is crucial to our plans of creating more sustainable jobs and a cleaner environment. Today’s announcement marks a significant step forward in achieving this, putting the UK at the forefront of sustainable port technology and anchoring its position as a global leader in tackling climate change.”
The initiative will evaluate both land-side and vessel-side power infrastructure construction and performance. It is being delivered in partnership with a consortium of technology and innovation centres, engineering specialists, state-of-the-art vessel owners and operators, a university and research centre, as well as public sector bodies.
Two areas of the port’s North Harbour, Albert Quay West and Commercial Quay West, are already benefiting from shore power facilities.
Peter Selway, shore power specialist at PowerCon, said: “Aberdeen is at the forefront of renewable and sustainable energy initiatives. We hope this project will provide substantial commercial and environmental benefits for the port, its surrounding wildlife, and the local community.”
Port of Aberdeen is investing up to £55 million over ten years to become the UK’s first net zero port by 2040. It recently set its sights on becoming a national centre for floating offshore wind, with ambitious plans that include a £25 million project to deepen its South Harbour basin to accommodate the growing demand for floating wind technology.