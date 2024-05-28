Powering the Future: How Sovereign Wealth Funds view the future of renewable energy and technology 

The geopolitics of 2024 are hugely and increasingly complex, and the world is grappling with the ever more pressing need to combat climate change, the effects of which are already at work on the world.
The global economy is shifting and the role of sovereign wealth funds (SWFs) in fostering sustainable development has become increasingly significant. These state-owned investment funds, traditionally known for their conservative investment strategies, are now pivotal players in the global transition towards renewable energy, technology and beyond.
When looked at, closer and more intense investment in renewable energy and energy is not only a strategic financial move but also a critical step towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set out by the United Nations, particularly SDG 13, which calls for urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts.
The UK as a focal point for SWFs
Great Britain has always been a premier destination for long-term generational and patient capital from SWFs. This attractiveness is underpinned by several key factors that make the UK an ideal environment for sustainable and strategic investments. The presence of robust infrastructure supports the efficient execution and management of large-scale projects.
It is a country with stable and transparent regulatory environment designed to protect investor interests, which is crucial for SWFs seeking long-term, stable returns. The UK government’s support for renewable energy projects through subsidies and favourable policies creates a conducive environment for SWFs to invest in sustainable energy infrastructure, ensuring long-term returns and alignment with ESG goals.
The UK government’s proactive economic policies promote innovation and growth in the sectors of technology and renewable energy. As a home to some of the world’s leading universities and research institutions, strong collaboration between academia, industry, and government facilitates the development of cutting-edge technologies.
This, paired with the country’s commitment to sustainability and adherence to ESG principles, resonates well with the objectives of many SWFs, which are increasingly focused on responsible investing. The UK’s policies and market conditions encourage investments that not only offer financial returns but also contribute to social and environmental goals.
It is worth noting that the UK has been a focal point for SWFs seeking to invest in renewable energy and technology. The UK’s ambitious targets for reducing carbon emissions and increasing renewable energy capacity have made it an attractive destination for sustainable investments.
The UK has an innovative economy and is positioning itself as a leader in clean tech and investment. Venture capital investment in the clean tech market in the UK reached £2.6bn in 2023. Initiatives across the UK are supporting a cleaner and greener economy. Cleantech for UK is an initiative championing clean innovation throughout the country.
The founding coalition include those from accelerators, venture capital, growth investors, and alternative asset platforms that boast combined funds of over £6 billion. Founding members of the coalition – which include Imperial College London’s cleantech accelerator and Bill Gates’ Breakthrough Energy Ventures – are supercharging current and future cleantech companies across the UK, companies which will go on to have a global reach and positive effect.
Global outlook
Global Investments in renewable energy and technology are swiftly rising, and SWFs are making substantial inputs in renewable energy projects and cutting-edge climate technologies. The Norwegian Government Pension Fund Global, one of the world’s largest and therefore most important and impactful SWFs, has significantly increased its investments in renewable energy infrastructure in recent years.
Norway is setting a precedent for other nations by allocating billions in investment towards wind, solar, and hydroelectric projects. These investments not only align with environmental sustainability goals but also promise long-term financial returns.
SWFs in the Middle East region are also leading by example and looking for generational investments that are environmentally friendly. The Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) has made notable strides in this area. The QIA’s commitment to sustainability is exemplified by its investment in Enel Green Power, a global leader in the renewable energy sector.
This partnership aims to expand the development of renewable energy projects worldwide, thus contributing to the reduction of global carbon emissions. The partnership aids QIA’s global transition to a low-carbon future, and aligns the fund’s investment strategy with environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.
Investments by the UAE’s Mubadala Investment Company in the UK’s renewable energy sector boosts the UK’s renewable energy capacity but also supports the local economy. Mubadala has invested in various projects, including the London Array, one of the world’s largest offshore wind farms.
Norwegian Government Pension Fund Global has allocated resources to several UK-based renewable energy projects, including offshore wind farms and solar energy installations. These investments are crucial for the UK to meet its renewable energy targets and reduce its reliance on fossil fuels, and it is a welcome example of the private sector aiding the aims and goals of the public sector.
Climate-positive investing
SWFs are playing a transformative role in the global shift towards renewable energy and technology. Their investments are mitigating the impacts of climate change, and they are providing long-term solutions to climate-change-caused issues. SWFs are becoming ever more discerning, sophisticated, and dedicated in their climate-positive investing.
More and more, they are carbon foot-printing their investments, and expecting better and better climate practice from the assets in which they invest. Even catastrophe investment is becoming attractive to SWFs. As climate-positive investing becomes more popular and common, SWFs and becoming increasingly vocal and muscular in their reporting of their climate-related investment approaches.
This is leading to increasing transparency across sectors. The UK stands as a testament to the positive impact of these investments, demonstrating how strategic financial commitments can foster sustainable development and technological innovation.
Beyond the environmental benefits, these investments have significant social implications. They create jobs, promote technological advancements, and enhance energy security. The influx of investment in renewable energy projects has led to the creation of thousands of jobs, particularly in regions that previously depended on traditional industries.
This transition supports the United Nation’s SDG 8, which promotes sustained, inclusive, and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment, and decent work for all. Clearly, the long-term focus on renewable energy is that in time it helps reduce energy costs, making energy more affordable for low-income households. This strongly aligns with SDG 7, which aims to ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy for all.
The powerful investments of SWFs are a welcome boost to climate-positive projects and ideas the world over.
Ana Nacvalovaite is a research fellow at the University of Oxford and a leading expert on ESG.