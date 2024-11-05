News
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
November 5, 2024

Proteus, Power Conversion and SKF Marine partner to supply tidal turbine generation systems

By Molly Green
The agreement will see the companies collaborate on development, delivery, operations and maintenance, with each partner supplying a different scope. Image: Proteus Marine Renewables.

Three manufacturers will partner in a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to supply tidal turbine generation systems for large-scale tidal stream projects.

Maritime renewable energy company Proteus Marine Renewables has signed the deal with Power Conversion, an arm of equipment manufacturer GE Vernova, and SKF Marine, a Swedish manufacturer. The companies will first focus on the supply of a minimum 59MW to MeyGen PLC, to be carried out under a £200 million engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract.

MeyGen’s tidal stream site in Scotland purports to be the largest such facility worldwide. It was awarded a contract for difference (CfD) in the fourth auction round of the scheme.

The agreement will see the companies collaborate on development, delivery, operations and maintenance, with each partner supplying a different scope. SKF will provide rotating equipment for the tidal generation system, comprising the main powertrain, integration and assembly.

Proteus will supply system design, final assembly, installation, commissioning, tidal turbine generation speciality components and other offshore services and delivery, while GE Vernove will handle the electrical systems from generator to grid.

Chief executive officer of Proteus, Drew Blaxland, said: “Together, [the companies] have the capacity to deliver complete power systems using what will be the world’s largest tidal turbines, providing a cost-effective and truly sustainable solution. 

Martin Johannsman, managing director of SKF Marine, said the collaboration marks an advance into the industrialisation of tidal energy.

Speaking to the wider goals of the MoU, Peter Oram, sales and commercial director at Power Conversion, added: “By harnessing natural resources like tidal energy and applying GE Vernova’s efficient power conversion technologies, this valuable source of energy can be converted into sustainable, robust power, for the UK and across the globe.” 

Tidal stream power in the UK

Last year, a report by Marine Energy Wales revealed that the marine energy sector received a record-breaking £103.4 million in investments and spending in 2022, almost quadruple the previous year’s figure.

In September, HydroWing was the largest tidal stream project awarded in the UK government’s latest Contracts for Difference (CfD) allocation round (AR6). In the previous auction round, tidal energy was awarded 53MW worth in contracts, which is far above this year’s result of 28MW, split across six projects. It was also the only tidal stream project not based in Scotland to win a contract.

Industry group Marine Energy Council (MEC) says it has been instrumental in improving the investment landscape for marine energy in the UK, having secured three successive tidal stream ringfences in the UK’s Contracts for Difference auction rounds and raised the profile of wave energy’s role in the future energy mix.

Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in and view the Official Event Guide for all the latest information on Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
Find Out More
Tags
EPCs, GE Vernova, market, MoU, proteus marine renewables, Renewables, skf marine, Technology, tidal, tidal power, tidal stream
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
Windpark-Gwynt-y-Mor-02A

Irish government approves offshore wind auction terms and conditions

Rachel Reeves holds the red briefcase outside 11 downing street

Autumn Budget 2024: Green hydrogen, GB Energy, and EV incentives

image-of-Hornsea-2-offshore-wind-farm-Image-Orsted

Brookfield acquires stakes in four of Ørsted’s UK offshore wind farms

SWNS_VW_CHARGING_48-scaled

Ensuring a successful switch to electric vehicles

a hand adjusts the temperature on a smart digital thermostat

New trial for flat-price energy tariff to boost electrification

Current is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.