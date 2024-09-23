Public consultation opens on Cross Border Connection transmission line project

SP Energy Networks has opened a public consultation on a major infrastructure improvement project set to strengthen transmission between Scotland and England.
The Cross Border Connection project is a proposed new transmission line set to connect a proposed new substation, the Gala North Substation, north of Eccles, to a point just south of the England – Scotland border. The proposed development would also pass by the Teviot Wind Farm, where a second new substation is slated for construction.
The project is a joint development between SP Energy Networks and National Grid Electricity Transmission (NGET). SP Energy Networks will construct the project north of the border, while NGET will deliver the English side of the project.
The new 400kV overhead line will be between 75km and 85km, with 50m high transmission towers being installed along the route.
The first of two rounds of public consultation has now been opened, with the public invited to provide comment online or at one of several in-person events before the consultation window closes on 28 October. Following this round of consultations, SP Energy Networks will develop detailed design and development plans for the project, before completing an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and opening a second round of public consultation. Following this, the finalised plans will be submitted to the Scottish government’s Energy Consents Unit, for consideration by the Scottish Ministers. The project could begin construction as early as Q4 2029 if plans are approved.
Ewan Borthwick, senior project manager at SP Energy Networks, said: “Cross Border Connection is a vital development that will strengthen the UK’s transmission network. This will help enable more renewable energy to be generated that will contribute towards Scotland’s and the rest of the UK’s net zero targets, as well as improving energy security.
“After much research and consideration, we’ve identified a preferred route for Cross Border Connection, but we want to speak with local residents about our plans and hear their views which will help us develop our proposals further.
“Engaging with local communities is essential for us so we hope that people will get in touch either by attending one of our upcoming public consultations in their area, or by contacting us directly.”
Scottish grid upgrades on the rise
Scotland’s grid system is set for a major overhaul in the coming months and years as several major grid upgrade projects come to fruition.
Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) transmission recently hit a major milestone on their project to connect the Orkney Islands to the main British power grid via a 220kV link cable, having awarded construction contracts to several major developers.
In August, the Shetland Islands were connected to the main British grid for the first time, thanks to a 260km subsea transmission link installed as part of the Viking Wind Farm development.