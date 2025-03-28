Public EV charging network supports two million sessions every month

Utilisation data from EV chargepoint mapping service Zapmap shows that the public charging network in the UK supports over two million charging sessions a month.
Of those sessions, nearly 60% use rapid or ultra rapid chargers, which have a power rating over 50kW and can typically charge an EV to 80% in between 20 minutes and an hour.
Zapmap said it can now report in more detail on utilisation trends as a result of the government’s public chargepoint regulations.
The busiest day for public charging in 2024 fell on 23 December, which saw 104,215 charging events, while the quietest day for the network was 25 December, with 33,250 charges.
Utilisation rates can be used by chargepoint operators (CPOs) to enhance strategic planning, improve operational efficiency and optimise the customer experience, which are all requirements of the public chargepoint regulations.
Zapmap’s data shows that Gridserve’s Exeter Electric Superhub is the busiest charging site in the UK.
Chief product officer for the company, Rebecca Trebble, commented: “Utilisation is more than just a snapshot at a single point in time or over a 24-hour period.
“Tracking fluctuations in traffic and charging patterns help us to fully understand the customer experience, with peak times telling one story and off-peak times offering a completely different perspective.”
Demand on the public charging network
The recently published Public Accounts Committee report on public EV charging in the UK highlighted that, as private companies, CPOs need a strong business case for investment.
This has seen regional disparities develop across the country as the public network is concentrated in London and the south-east of England, where EV uptake is highest.
However, in order to support EV demand and increase uptake, consumers need to feel confident that the public charging network can support their travel needs; visible, consistently operational chargepoints can encourage uptake.
Discussing this with Current± earlier this week, Jarrod Birch, ChargeUK’s head of policy, pointed out that there are several ways for the government to support CPOs.
Not only do initiatives like the local electric vehicle infrastructure (LEVI) grant offered by the Department for Transport help, but policy shifts could make profitability easier for CPOs.
ChargeUK states that it is within the government’s grip to support CPOs, either by reversing the regulatory changes that have, perhaps inadvertently, caused standing charges to become a barrier to EV charging rollout.
The full conversation with Birch is available to read here.