July 4, 2025

RAA completes South Australia’s first statewide EV charging network

By George Heynes
The EV charging network comprises over 550 charging plugs. Image: RAA.

Electric vehicle (EV) drivers in South Australia will now benefit from the state’s first border-to-border EV charging network completed by the Royal Automobile Association (RAA).

Known as RAA Charge, the network comprises over 550 charging plugs across 144 sites, making it one of the largest EV charging networks in Australia.

An AU$12.35 million (£5.94 million) grant from the South Australian government supported this EV charging network, which aims to accelerate the state’s transition to low-carbon transport.

The network spans from Yalata, near the border with Western Australia, to Mount Gambier in the state’s southeast, and ensures EV drivers can access charging facilities in metropolitan, regional and rural areas.

Indeed, RAA said that 75% of EV charging stations are located in regional areas, and 98% of charging sites are located less than 200km from one another.

EV charging powered by renewable energy

RAA Charge is powered by 100% renewable energy, aligning with South Australia’s renewable energy commitments. The network includes a mix of AC fast chargers (up to 7kW) and DC rapid and ultra-rapid chargers (up to 200kW).

These EV chargers are strategically located along major roads and regional towns to reduce range anxiety and encourage EV adoption. The charger supports both CCS2 and CHAdeMO plug types.

It is worth noting that the RAA Charge EV network has already received nationwide recognition, with the Snowtown charging site recently named the best EV charging station in Australia by the Australian Electric Vehicle Association (AEVA).

Located at Perry’s Roadhouse on the Augusta Highway, the site features a 200kW ultra-rapid charger, undercover parking and proximity to amenities. In doing so, this turns the facility into what is known as “destination charging”.

RAA chief executive Nick Reade emphasised the importance of the network in South Australia’s energy transition.

“With 144 charging sites now complete, South Aussies and visitors can have the confidence to go further in their EV, knowing they are never far from an RAA Charge,” Reade said.

“More than 130 small businesses and 40 councils across South Australia put their hands up to be site hosts and work with us on delivering this landmark project, which is a huge vote for the future of low-carbon transport in our state.”

For more information about the RAA Charge network and to locate charging stations, visit the RAA website.

