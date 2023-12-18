RAW Charging launches its largest rapid EV charging hub to date

RAW Charging has opened its largest rapid EV hub to date in West Yorkshire containing both 200kW and 22kW chargepoints.
The Junction27 Retail Park hub – located on junction 27 of the M62 in Batley, West Yorkshire – contains 10 charging bays with ultra rapid DC 300kW EV chargers and six 22kW EV charging bays.
The site forms part of 28 rapid and ultra-rapid EV chargepoints installed by RAW across two retail locations.
A second hub is being launched in St George’s Shopping Park in Leicester. Due to open this Friday, 22 December, the site contains eight charging bays using 300kW EV chargers alongside four bays with 150kW ultra-rapid chargers, bringing the two sites’ combined capacity to 28 chargepoints.
Both sites will offer free charging for their first week of operation with the Junction27 site’s free charge period ending on Thursday 21 December, whilst St George’s free charging period will last from at 12:01am on Friday 22 December and until Friday 29 December.
The two sites are owned by UK Commercial Property REIT, which is advised by abrdn (formerly Standard Life Aberdeen).
“We are delighted to have worked with the UK Commercial Property REIT team at abrdn to bring much needed charging to these two fantastic sites in Yorkshire and Leicester,” said Jason Simpson, CEO at RAW Charging.
“We think it is only fitting to celebrate by offering free charging for a week, especially over the Christmas period, allowing shoppers to do last minute Christmas shopping and go to the boxing day sales all whilst charging for free.”