Renewables powered over half of Ireland’s electricity in February

The latest data from Irish grid operator EirGrid has revealed that over half of the nation’s energy demand was met by renewable sources in February 2025.
Around 54.5% of electricity came from renewables across February, of which the vast majority came from wind. Wind power alone supplied a little over 48% of the demand from the grid in the Republic of Ireland, with total generation from wind totalling 1,411GWh across the month. Total system demand stood at 2,918GWh for the month of February.
Solar energy met around 1.3% of demand, while other renewables including hydropower supplied approximately 4.8% of total demand. Gas generation accounted for 31% of all Irish electricity supplied in February, with 12% of demand being met with imports via interconnectors and 2% coming from coal, and 1% coming from other sources.
Ireland has set a target of achieving 80% of its electricity supply from renewables by 2030, but current grid connection constraints mean this is not possible at present. Currently, the Irish grid can only accommodate up to 75% of electricity from renewable sources at any one time due to what is known as the system non-synchronous penetration (SNSP) limit. EirGrid is aiming to increase the SNSP limit in order to help Ireland meet its renewable energy goals.
Charlie McGee, system operational manager at EirGrid, said: “February was one of our strongest months on record for renewables on the grid, as demonstrated by the new peak wind record of 3,884 Megawatts on the evening of 13 February.
“As ever, this was supported by a mix of generation sources which help to ensure a stable flow of power at all times on the grid.”
Another renewable win for Ireland
The news follows a strong month for Irish renewable energy in January 2025, which saw a little under half of Irish grid demand being met by renewables in that month. Around 46.7% of the electricity supply in the Republic of Ireland came from a wide variety of renewable sources in January 2025, including wind and solar. Total system demand was 3,110GWh, most of which came from wind. Irish wind farms supplied around 41.4% of all electricity used in Ireland at 1,287GWh across the month.
The tail end of 2024 also saw strong renewable results in Ireland. December 2024 saw similar demographic makeup to January, while November saw a slightly less strong but still positive 33.5% of supply from renewables.