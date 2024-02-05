The EV Infrastructure ReportNow available to download, providing some of the latest trends from across the industry.

February 5, 2024

Renewables produce 113% of Scotland’s electricity demand in 2022 for the first time

By Lena Dias Martins
Image: ScottishPower Renewables.
Electricity consumption for gas and electricity in Scotland on the other hand, decreased by 8% and 4% respectively.

Renewable technologies produced 113% of Scotland’s electricity demand for the first time in 2022, according to new data released by Scottish Renewables.

New statistics released last month (26 January) revealed that renewable sources generated 26% more (roughly 35TWh in total) than the preceding year.

This supersedes Scotland’s now non-official renewable electricity target of 100%.

Renewable Electricity Target (2008 – 2022)

Source: Scottish Renewables.

Electricity consumption for gas and electricity in Scotland on the other hand, decreased by 8% and 4% respectively.

For gas, this was caused by a 13% decrease in electricity consumption in the domestic sector and 0.5% in the non-domestic sector compared to 2021, whilst electricity consumption in the domestic and non-domestic sectors decreased by 9% and 1% respectively.

Claire Mack, chief executive at Scottish Renewables called the renewable productions figures a “major milestone on Scotland’s journey to net-zero”.

“We know that increasing clean energy generation leads to significant benefits for our economy with Scotland’s renewable energy industry and supply chain already supporting more than 42,000 jobs and an economic output of over £10.1 billion,” said Claire.

Mack added that electricity demand in Scotland will increase as the energy system becomes electrified and warned that the “swift” deployment of renewables must ensured to supply chea energy for homes and businesses, adding:

“Maximising capacity in Contracts for Difference Allocation Round 6 this year will be vital to that effort, alongside enabling the critical infrastructure and investment needed to deliver a truly home-grown clean energy system.”

Earlier this year Scottish Renewables also commissioned a new report which called for a “major revamp” of the UK’s approach to constraint management, calling the current system “outdated”.



