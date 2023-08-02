News
August 2, 2023

Renewables provide 52% GB electricity in July

By Lena Dias Martins
Renewable generation peaked on 15 July at 3pm producing 86% of the Britain’s electricity. Image: National Grid ESO.

Latest data from National Grid ESO (ESO) has shown that 52% of Britain’s electricity in July came from renewables.

Renewable generation peaked on 15 July at 3pm producing 86% of the Britain’s electricity.

Gas was the largest single electricity provider at 30% followed closely by wind (29%), before nuclear (15%), solar (7%) and biomass (5.1%).

The increasing share renewables have in Britain’s electricity mix translates to cheaper prices for consumers in the long-term.

As demonstrated in last month’s generation statistics, wind is particularly prominent in lowering energy prices; for example, in the week beginning 20 March 2023, wind generated between 46% and 56% of the UK’s energy mix for three days, resulting in a day ahead price low of £12/MWh on 25 March.

The statistics from ESO follow a release from the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) which showed that renewables generated a record 41.5% (135TWh) of electricity in the UK last year.

