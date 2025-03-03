Repairs training not keeping up with EV sales growth, says Nationwide Vehicle Contracts

Vehicle leasing company Nationwide Vehicle Contracts has issued advice that would help the ‘EV skill shortage’.
Like the renewable power sector at large, EV production and sales in recent years have grown faster than the workforce and car employment sectors, which are, according to Nationwide Vehicle Contracts, underqualified to fix EVs.
EV technology requires specialist knowledge that is not being taught in line with sales growth. A lack of government investment and incentives contributes to the growing gap in qualified technicians, as programmes and institutions lack funds and development.
According to Nationwide Vehicle contracts director Keith Hawes, the EV skills shortage is impacting some regions more than others in the UK, “with certain areas having a significant increase in EV sales, yet a lower proportion of qualified technicians”.
Figures from the Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI) published in August last year showed that 24% of the UK automotive workforce was qualified to work on EVs. Regionally, the East of England has the highest rate of EV qualifications (9.5%) and Northern Ireland has just 3.7%, the lowest in the UK.
In London and the South East of England, where, as of August last year, plug-in EVs made up 5.9% of all cars on the road, only 6.1% and 6.4% of technicians in London and the South East, respectively, were EV-trained.
Hawes suggests that technicians join manufacturer-specific training courses, which can assist in essential EV skills and knowledge even if specialised to a particular model. It is in the best interests of manufacturers to help establish a skilled workforce as the impact of the current skills gap acts to prevent EV uptake; delays and higher costs for car repairs are a deterrent for consumers.
He also pointed out that there are courses available, like the IMI Level 3 Award in Electric/Hybrid Vehicle System Repair and Replacement, that only run for a few days but can equip technicians with vital skills for diagnosing, testing, and repairing EVs.
Hawes said: “Completing further training will upskill workers in the industry and close the skill shortage gap.”
EV transition leads employment drive
The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said, during the UK’s National Apprenticeship Week in February, that the investment committed to Britain’s EV transition – £20 billion over the last two years – has brought with it demand for a highly skilled workforce.
This was reflected by over 550 new apprentices joining the sector this academic year, beginning in September 2024, with surveying by SMMT finding that among major automotive makers apprenticeship numbers are set to increase by almost one-sixth (16%).
Commenting in February, Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said: “Britain’s automotive sector is on the cusp of a ‘green growth decade’ with billions being invested in EVs and, crucially, in a new generation of talent to design, build and maintain them.
“There is little doubt that automotive is one of the world’s most exciting industries and, as we seek growth, we need new-skilled apprentices that can grow with us.”