News
Supply
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
January 31, 2025

Report shows Highlands pumped hydro project offers major employment opportunity

By Kit Million Ross
Scott Gilbert, Loch na Cathrach project director, and UHI's Shona Clyne
Scott Gilbert, Loch na Cathrach project director, and UHI's Shona Clyne present the report, which shows the project could create around 500 jobs. Image: Statkraft.

A report shows that Statkraft’s Loch na Cathrach pumped storage hydro (PSH) scheme could provide hundreds of local jobs for years to come.

The document was independently produced, commissioned by the University of the Highlands and Islands and funded by Statkraft to inform education and skills planning in the Highlands to support the Loch na Cathrach project. The report found that the development could require as many as 500 jobs to be created during the peak of the construction period.

The Loch na Cathrach scheme is a 450MW long duration energy storage project located around 14km west of Inverness, Scotland. Statkraft purchased the consented project from Intelligent Land Investments Group in December 2023, and the development is currently in the pre-construction phase. Construction is expected to begin in 2026, with the scheme expected to be fully operational in 2030.

The report notes that a significant amount of training and upskilling of local workers will be required, as around 60% of the roles on site will be either skilled or semi-skilled jobs in areas such as civil engineering or tunnel engineering. Additionally, a minimum of 120 people will be required for non-construction roles such as health and safety, accountancy, and other managed and engineering support roles.

Statkraft notes that the need to develop “a ready supply of more local skilled labour” is not just key to construction of the facility, but also to ensuring there is an adequate number of local staff to operate and maintain the facility once it has been commissioned.

According to the report, competition for energy-related jobs in the Highlands is rising. The number of energy-related businesses in the area fell from 180 in 2019 to 155 in 2023, while the number of employees in the sector rose from 1,285 in 2017 to 1,595 in 2022. Meanwhile, Scottish enrolments in further education courses with relevance to the Loch na Cathrach project have risen since 2019, from 87,355 in 2019-2020 to 90,425 in 2021-2022. Of these, between 3.5 and 3.6% of enrolments were in institutions in the Highlands area.

Iain Robertson, Statkraft’s head of Scotland said: “Loch na Cathrach can help support a generation of skilled workers in the Highlands, as well as having a transformational impact on our energy security. This timely report confirms the opportunities it brings but also sets out the challenges in upskilling the workforce so we can ensure it delivers the maximum employment benefits in the local area.”

Tags
business, green skills, green skills gap, Jobs, Loch na Cathrach, market, PHES, pumped storage hydro, Renewables, statkraft
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
Schramberg_Zero_Bills_1

Octopus launches ‘Zero Bills’ homes for Scotland

Sunny-power-lines-pxfuel-NC-scaled

National Grid’s Distribution Future Energy Scenarios to support network planning

a close up of a pod point ev charger

Pod Point becomes first company to trade energy under new wholesale market regulations

a close up of the blades of a small wind turbine

New small wind turbine product awarded MCS certification

home-charging-ev.energy

Hypervolt and ev.energy partner for low-cost charging

Current is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.