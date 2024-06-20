Research finds 57% of businesses plan to double EV charging capacity by 2028

New research by chargepoint operator Believ has shown that businesses looking to install on-site EV chargepoints face complex regulations, an inaccessible national grid, and unhelpful planning laws.
Businesses are keen to decarbonise their fleets and offer charging facilities to the public. Currently, only 1% of vans, 8% of company cars, and less than 1% of HGVs are electric. Believ’s research shows that 88% of businesses are already installing EV charging infrastructure.
A further 57% plan to double charging capacity by 2028. The report shows that most businesses – in particular retail, hospitality and leisure – understand the advantages of having their own chargepoints. Over half (69%) realise it will attract customers and 72% understand that charging revenues will offset upfront installation costs.
However, 70% of respondents said projects are delayed by the slow pace, high cost and complexity of working with electricity companies to upgrade the local power supply, and 11% find it a significant barrier. Similarly, for 70% of businesses, navigating inconsistent planning laws across the country is complex and confusing.
Over a quarter (27%) struggle to get sufficient support from local councils to overcome these issues, and nearly three-quarters (74%) of businesses said they need specialist help.
Supporting EV charging installations
Respondents were asked about government support: many were optimistic that the government would provide sufficient support to enable EV charging infrastructure to be installed by 2030. Only 7% said more support is needed for local government and 5% for national highway infrastructure.
Government incentives, like the Workplace Charging Scheme, help reduce the costs of chargers by 75%, and many, especially SMEs, rely heavily on them. Until 31 March 2025, firms will receive a 100% First Year (Tax) Allowance and the government will also give businesses £2,500 for small vans and £6,000 for large vans or a 35% discount on the purchase price (whichever is smaller).
Of those unhappy with government support, 36% said the upfront costs and the availability of funding to install EV chargepoints were their biggest concerns; almost 21% thought the lack of standardisation across the country, particularly at a local or regional level, was worrying, and 12% indicated that infrastructure in rural areas was lacking.
While 74% of respondents expressed concern about budgets, only 12% saw it as a significant hurdle. Almost a quarter (24%) worry about the return on investment.
Accessing charging away from the business also presents an issue for fleet electrification. However, when asked, only 9% of businesses see the distance between EV chargepoints across the country as a major obstacle, with 67% viewing it as a ‘slight hindrance’.
Accessing local power supply
Local councils can partner with EV charging companies to ensure the rollout of infrastructure does not miss areas of the UK. When asked if accessing the local power supply is a barrier to infrastructure rollout, 67% of those surveyed said it was ‘to some extent’.
Of those who see it as a significant barrier, 41% are more concerned about the ability of existing infrastructure to cope with demand. Indeed, 17% said the difficulty is dealing with power companies, which are slow and complex, while 17% said evaluating grid capacity slows their projects.
Of 70% of businesses that identified planning regulations as an issue, 38% found the process slow, complex and time-consuming. Some 30% found the inconsistency of planning laws and approvals across the country compounded the complexity, especially in difficult historic or conservation areas with additional aesthetic requirements.
Believ’s CEO, Guy Bartlett, said greater collaboration between the public and private sectors is needed: “Businesses are being thwarted by factors where greater collaboration with CPOs would help accelerate the rollout of EV charging infrastructure.
“The best CPOs have the knowledge and expertise many businesses seek about installing charge points and navigating the complexities of planning laws across the country. National and local governments can also help solve many issues that businesses face, such as easing access to the national grid and better targeted funding for national public charging infrastructure to areas that are not commercially viable.”