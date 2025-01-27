News
Emobility
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
January 27, 2025

Research shows EVs last as long as ICE vehicles

By Kit Million Ross
a close up of an ev plugged in to charge
Technological improvements are rapidly improving their lifespan. Image: Chuttersnap via Unsplash.

New research published in the journal Nature has shown that the lifespan of electric vehicles (EVs) is catching up to, or even surpassing, the lifespan of cars that use internal combustion engines (ICE).

The paper, titled “The closing longevity gap between battery electric vehicles and internal combustion vehicles in Great Britain” was authored by an international team of researchers from the University of Birmingham, the London School of Economics, the University of California San Diego and the University of Bern, Switzerland, and examined over 300 million MOT test records of petrol, diesel and battery electric cars.

When filtering out vehicles that were scrapped within the first few years of manufacture – which is most frequently due to a road traffic accident rather than mechanical failure of the vehicle – the average EV has a lifespan of around 18.4 years, compared to 18.7 years for petrol cars and 16.8 years for diesel cars.

While petrol vehicles have an expected lifespan of around 0.3 years longer than EVs, the data shows them to be somewhat less hardy than their electric counterparts. The study’s authors show that a petrol car will log around 116,000 miles over its expected 18.7 year lifespan, with an EV clocking 124,207 miles in its 18.4 year driving life.

Notably, the rapid rate of technological improvement for EVs means that the expected lifespan of vehicles produced just one year apart could be significantly different. EVs were found to have a 12% lower hazard rate than EVs manufactured the year before them, compared to petrol and diesel vehicles, which showed decreases of 6.7% and 1.9% over that time period, respectively.

The researchers note that the field still needs more research, as the relative youth of the EV market provides a limited pool of scrappage data.

Promising news for the used EV market

Providing data that proves the longevity of EVs could provide a boost for the used EV market in the UK, which has been on the rise in recent years.

Data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), an automotive industry trade group, recently showed that the second-hand EV market is undergoing something of a boom, rising by 52.6% in the second quarter of 2024. While the market share of used vehicles in the EV market remains low, at 2.4%, it has been on a speedy ascent, with Q1 2024 seeing sales rise by 71%.

Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in and view the Official Event Guide for all the latest information on Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
Find Out More
Tags
electric vehicles, emobility, ev charging, Renewables, research, Technology
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
Schramberg_Zero_Bills_1

Octopus launches ‘Zero Bills’ homes for Scotland

Sunny-power-lines-pxfuel-NC-scaled

National Grid’s Distribution Future Energy Scenarios to support network planning

Lord+Bamford+Hydrogen+Combustion+Engine+-+Approved+

JCB’s hydrogen engine cleared for commercial use

1727190895846

Government to prevent unnecessary legal challenges to NSIPs

national grid transmission rema Viking Link AC Yard engineers

REMA: Centralising transmission buildout plan could reduce need for zonal market

Current is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.