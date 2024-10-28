News
Tech
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
October 28, 2024

Resillion launches tests of interoperable demand-side response tech

By Kit Million Ross
a red building from above
Testing is being carried out at the University of Strathclyde's PNDC (pictured). Image: University of Strathclyde.

Quality assurance firm Resillion has launched the UK’s first demonstrations of interoperable demand-side response (DSR) and energy smart appliance (ESA) technologies designed to enhance grid stability.

Alongside a consortium of partners, including the University of Strathclyde, ScottishPower Energy Retail, and QualityLogic, Resillion has successfully demonstrated its technologies in environments replicating real-world conditions.

The project, which received funding from the UK Government’s Net Zero Innovation Portfolio, brings together a range of smart appliances from various international suppliers in an attempt to demonstrate how these technologies work together to optimise energy usage and enhance demand management efficiency. Resillion aims to prove the DSR system is ready to meet the challenges of the modern energy grid.

Testing is being undertaken at the University of Strathclyde’s Power Networks Demonstration Centre (PNDC) testing facility, with ScottishPower providing real-world context and technical support.

Bill Chard, energy business manager at Resillion, commented: “Demand Side Response, and Energy Smart Appliances, will be an important part of managing growing overall energy demand as the electrification of heat and transport grows over the coming years. Additionally, these technologies will enable consumers to better manage their energy usage and reduce costs.

“Our DSR demonstration lab is an important step in proving the interoperability between products from a range of manufacturers, within an ecosystem based on a new technology standard. The project will provide data that will indicate how real-world deployments will perform, and will inform the ongoing development of technology and policy in the energy sector.”

DSR and the modern grid

The challenges of the modern grid—namely, the fluctuating output of renewable energy generators—require an extremely agile and flexible system to keep the lights on.

Several major players in the sector have noted that the current system is not fit for purpose at present. A coalition of battery storage developers recently wrote to the UK government, arguing that the system chronically underuses battery storage assets as a solution to energy oversupply, driving up consumer bills.

Meanwhile, a report from the National Infrastructure Commission (NIC) has called on the UK government to set clear expectations for electricity firms and other key infrastructure providers to maintain service during extreme events, noting that demand side flexibility services could be used to help lessen strain on the grid during emergencies.

In response, several solutions are emerging. The UK’s Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) recently funded a project trialling lower cost technology for vehicle to grid (V2G) charging, which could prove to be a vital tool in grid balancing, while National Grid Electricity Distribution (NGED) has begun offering its first demand turn up, generation turn down contracts to enhance its flexibility services for the winter.

Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in and view the Official Event Guide for all the latest information on Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
Find Out More
Tags
demand side response, dsr, flexibility, resillion, ScottishPower, scottishpower energy retail, Technology, University of Strathclyde, University of Strathclyde’s PNDC
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
a white man stands on a beach

Mooir Vannin offshore wind farm’s connection infrastructure awarded NSIP status

National-Grid-LPT2

Energy ministers commission ‘first ever’ strategic spatial plan for energy

garn-fach

Current± roundup: top stories of the week

a white middle aged man in a black tshirt sits centre frame, with a woman out of focus behind him

UK government gains £1.5 billion in profit from Octopus-Bulb deal

EVIES-BP-Chargemaster

EVIEs 2024 shortlist revealed!

Current is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.