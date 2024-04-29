RheEnergise to develop first ‘high-density’ pumped hydro storage demonstrator near Plymouth

Long-duration ‘hydro-energy storage’ developer RheEnergise has agreed to build its first-of-a-kind system demonstrator at Sibelco’s mining operations at Cornwood, near Plymouth.
Mining company Sibelco’s Cornwood site produces kaolin, mainly for sanitary ware, ceramics, tiles and industrial applications. RheEnergise’s 500kW so-called ‘high-density’ pumped hydro energy storage (PHES) project will support the organisation in decarbonising its operation.
It is worth noting that Stephen Crosher, chief executive of RheEnergise, aims to have the “first 10MW grid-scale project in operation within two years”.
The project is being supported via the UK government’s Longer Duration Energy Storage (LODES) Demonstration Programme, and Devon County Council has provided permission for its development.
RheEnergise’s High-Density Fluid R-19 to pave way for more accessible PHES
RheEnergise has developed a hydro-energy storage solution that can operate on low hills rather than just mountains, which creates an opportunity an order of magnitude greater than traditional pumped hydro.
Key to the solution is the use of the company’s High-Density Fluid R-19, which is 2.5x denser than water. Because of the fluid’s high density, projects can not only be constructed in areas with less elevation but can also be up to 2.5 times smaller than traditional pumped hydro projects for the same energy.
The organisation’s analysis of potential project opportunities has indicated that there are c.6500 site opportunities in the UK, c.115,000 in Europe, c.345,000 in North America and c.500,000 in Africa and the Middle East.
On the partnership with Sibelco, Crosher said: “We are hugely appreciative of the support and assistance given to us by Sibelco, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero and Devon County Council. Our scheme will help Sibelco’s energy security at Cornwood and show the long-term contribution it can make to the company’s net zero ambitions.”
“The demonstrator is a trailblazing project for the LDES sector and will place us in a strong position to build commercial-scale projects in this country and overseas. We have global interest in our technology, from as far as Australia and Chile. We would like to have our first 10MW grid-scale project in operation within two years.”
RheEnergise, Mercia PR eye 100MW of long0duration energy storage by 2030
Last year, Mercia Power Response and RheEnergise partnered to explore the deployment of long-duration hydro-energy storage.
Mercia, which offers flexible power response services to the UK grid, stated that it would work with the long-duration energy storage developer to identify suitable locations to deploy RheEnergise’s HD Hydro storage projects, such as the Cornwood site in Devon.
According to the companies, the initial focus is on determining the feasibility of putting 100MW of HD Hydro in commercial operation by 2030 by utilising Mercia PR’s existing grid connections.