Ripple Energy pushes for people-owned power

Ripple Energy has published a People Power Manifesto, calling on the next government to prioritise people-owned power. The renewable energy company enables the British public to co-own wind farms and solar parks.
Big businesses, utility companies, and banks own almost all UK renewable energy projects. Ripple intends to ensure ‘real’ people benefit from the lowered costs associated with clean energy, powering their homes with up to 100% green electricity.
According to Ripple, democratising renewable energy production will help the UK achieve greater sustainability, energy security and economic stability. The company’s People Power Manifesto makes four calls to action for the next UK government to support this.
First, developers should be required to offer consumer ownership as standard in all new wind farms and solar parks—20% consumer ownership in all green energy projects.
Furthermore, green energy should not be more expensive—consumers will not pay energy levies on power from their own unsubsidised wind farm or solar park.
The manifesto also calls on the next government to introduce tax relief on all energy bill savings from self-owned green power, bringing collective ownership in line with home solar.
Lastly, it should allow interest-free loans for low-income households to ensure a just and inclusive green transition.
Ripple Energy founder and CEO Sarah Merrick said: “The UK’s energy landscape is changing, and its ownership needs to change too. It’s time to put people at the heart of the transition to a greener, cleaner and cheaper power system.
“Consumer ownership can be huge. The next Government really needs to scale it up and enable everyone to get involved. By embracing people-owned power, we can ensure that the benefits of renewable energy are shared by all, creating a more equal and sustainable future.”
Ripple has delivered two consumer-owned wind farms, one with eight turbines, at Kirk Hill in Scotland. This is currently the UK’s largest consumer-owned renewable energy site, which was made generational this month.
Last year, Merrick spoke to Current± about how co-ownership can build an energy system of the future, pointing out that community ownership could help with getting planning consent.
She said: “At the moment, there’s not really any incentive to want a wind farm or a solar park built near you, which means there’s a bigger push from local communities for smaller, less ‘disruptive’ renewable generation sites. But if that renewable generation site is going to be owned by the community, they’ll want it to be the best wind or solar farm it can be.”