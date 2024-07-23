Rolls-Royce submits first UK small modular reactor design

The Nuclear Industry Association (NIA) has applied for a justification decision for Rolls-Royce’s Small Modular Reactor (SMR) design, representing the first ever application for justification of a UK SMR design.
SMRs are a growing field of nuclear power technology; they are advanced nuclear reactors with a capacity of up to 300MW per unit, roughly a third of the generating capacity of a traditional nuclear reactor. Crucially, these units are modular, meaning that systems can be factory-assembled and transported as a unit to where they are to be installed.
Rolls-Royce’s SMR design – the first SMR design created in the UK – will now go through the regulatory justification process, where the government will make an approval decision based on the design. This “justification” process is required before any new class or type of practice involving ionising radiation can be introduced in the UK. This is not a permit for any specific project, but rather a generic decision of the risks and benefits of the SMR practice.
Tom Greatrex, chief executive of the Nuclear Industry Association, said: “Rolls-Royce SMR’s design, like other SMRs, offer huge possibilities for the UK to revive our industrial capabilities and deliver low-carbon energy for net zero and energy security. We are delighted to support this step to get the design approved in its home country.
“It is essential that our nuclear renaissance is made in Britain, so the new Government should ensure that we deploy enough SMR designs to justify investment in the UK supply chain to deliver them.”
Helena Perry, Rolls-Royce SMR’s safety and regulatory affairs director, added: “As the UK’s most advanced SMR design, today’s submission for regulatory justification is another important step to ensure that we can continue to move at pace towards deployment in the UK.
“Each Rolls-Royce SMR ‘factory-built’ nuclear power plant will provide enough clean, affordable, electricity to power a million homes for 60+ years – delivering energy security, enabling net zero and making a transformational contribution to the UK economy.
“Rolls-Royce SMR remains on track to complete Step 2 of the Generic Design Assessment by the nuclear industry’s independent regulators and move immediately into the third and final step this summer.”
SMRs increasingly important in UK energy strategy
In recent months, and especially since the launch of Great British Nuclear in July last year, SMRs have been consistently spoken about as the future of nuclear energy in the UK.
Earlier this year, the UK government published a document setting out its priorities for energy transition policy in the UK, as part of which it highlighted the importance of SMR progress.
However, consistent clarity on SMR development in the UK is somewhat lacking. In February 2024, the Environmental Audit Committee (EAC) wrote an open letter to the UK government asking for clarity on its policies regarding SMRs, noting that the government’s goal of having the first SMR connected to the grid by 2035 is “unlikely” given that a final investment decision on the first SMR is not expected until 2029.
Investment into other areas of the UK nuclear industry has been on the rise too, with EDF investing £1.3 billion into the Sizewell C nuclear power development at in January this year.