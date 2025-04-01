News
Supply
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
April 1, 2025

RWE signs 10-year CPPA to power 400 retail locations

By Molly Green
The CPPA covers generation from the 630MW London Array offshore wind power plant operated by RWE. Image: RWE.

German power generator RWE has signed a 10-year corporate power purchase agreement (CPPA) to supply renewable energy to over 400 UK locations.

Beginning today, the CPPA will provide up to 53GWh of clean electricity annually to five independent retail co-operatives: Lincolnshire Co-op, Scotmid Co-op, East of England Co-op, Southern Co-op, and Central Co-op, which led on the deal.

The CPPA covers generation from the 630MW London Array offshore wind power plant operated by RWE and owned by a consortium including RWE, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, Greencoat UK Wind PLC, and Masdar Energy UK Limited.

The London Array, comprising 175 turbines, was formally inaugurated by then-prime minister David Cameron in July 2013. Until September 2018 it was the largest wind power station globally.

The agreement was made through a collaboration between the co-operatives and energy and sustainability advisor Inspired PLC, and Shoosmiths LLP led legal negotiations. RWE noted that the deal was executed in three months, less than half the ‘usual timeframe’.

About a fortnight ago, RWE announced another PPA covering the wind plant had been agreed. Telehouse International Corporation of Europe, a global data centre service provider, signed a 10-year PPA, which it said would provide a ‘substantial amount’ of the energy used at Telehouse’s London Docklands campus. 

How much of the wind plant’s capacity the PPA accounts for is not public information, Current± heard.

The UK’s renewable electricity mix is dominated by wind generation. In 2024, electricity generation from renewable technologies reached a record 144.7TWh, accounting for more than half of generation for the first time ever; electricity generated by wind rose 2.1% on 2023 to a record 84.1TWh in 2024, taking a 29.5% of the overall electricity mix.

The UK now has over 30GW of operational wind capacity, split relatively evenly between onshore and offshore developments. As explored by Solar Media Market Research analyst Josh Cornes, 2025 has already seen almost 800MW wind projects submitted for planning.

There has also been almost 600MW approved this year, making it the second best Q1 since the UK began deploying wind. The full article, which also looks back at 2024 deployment, is available to read here.

Wind Power Finance & Investment Summit

1 July 2025
Leonardo Royal Hotel London Tower Bridge, London, UK
Find Out More
Tags
business, co-operative energy, CPPA, london array, market, offshore wind, onshore wind, rwe
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
Renewables-solar-and-wind-pxfuel-NC-1-1-1

Record renewable generation in 2024, with highest capacity increase since 2017

the grangemouth refinery

Delivering a just transition: handling the closure of Grangemouth

T-pylon_640x360-national-grid (1)

National Grid submits Sea Link DCO as part of Great Grid Upgrade

Zap-Map-on-phone-3 (1)

Public EV charging network supports two million sessions every month

a pylon at dawn

Ofgem launches SIF Round 5 challenges

Current is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.