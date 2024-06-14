Sainsbury’s launches UK-first national loyalty scheme for EV charging

Food retailer Sainsbury’s is set to reward customers utilising electric vehicle (EV) charging with discounts via its loyalty card scheme, Nectar.
As confirmed on Wednesday (12 June), EV drivers using Sainsbury’s ultra-rapid charging service, Smart Charge, can get rewarded with Nectar points for charging their EVs.
In doing so, the retailer said it has helped create the first EV charging service in the UK to offer a national loyalty scheme. The service goes live at the start of July 2024, giving customers one Nectar point for every point spent.
Smart Charge is an ultra-rapid EV charging network with over 400 charging bays and counting. The service has more than 65,000 hours of charging to date. Ultra-rapid is the fastest type of EV charging currently available on the market, and Sainsbury’s offering is powered by 100% renewable energy.
In other news, the retailer launched its 50th Smart Charge EV charging location this week, with 12 new bays now available at the Sainsbury’s London Enfield Superstore.
Patrick Dunne, Sainsbury’s director of Property, Procurement & EV Ventures, said: “Today marks a huge milestone for our Smart Charge business as we become the first EV charging provider to offer customers loyalty benefits from a UK leading loyalty programme, Nectar. Rolling out across June, customers using any of our 400 Smart Charge bays across the country will now be able to benefit from collecting Nectar points to spend on their favourite brands.
“With bays in more locations than ever before, and Sainsbury’s stores conveniently placed far and wide, it has never been easier for EV drivers across the UK to access ultra-rapid facilities, and now they can reap the benefit of Nectar points too. Not to forget the added advantage of popping into a Sainsbury’s store to pick up some groceries while waiting for their vehicle charge to complete.”