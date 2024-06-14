News
Emobility
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
June 14, 2024

Sainsbury’s launches UK-first national loyalty scheme for EV charging

By George Heynes
The retailer also launched its 50th Smart Charge EV charging location this week. Image: Sainsbury's.
The retailer also launched its 50th Smart Charge EV charging location this week. Image: Sainsbury's.

Food retailer Sainsbury’s is set to reward customers utilising electric vehicle (EV) charging with discounts via its loyalty card scheme, Nectar.

As confirmed on Wednesday (12 June), EV drivers using Sainsbury’s ultra-rapid charging service, Smart Charge, can get rewarded with Nectar points for charging their EVs.

In doing so, the retailer said it has helped create the first EV charging service in the UK to offer a national loyalty scheme. The service goes live at the start of July 2024, giving customers one Nectar point for every point spent.

Smart Charge is an ultra-rapid EV charging network with over 400 charging bays and counting. The service has more than 65,000 hours of charging to date. Ultra-rapid is the fastest type of EV charging currently available on the market, and Sainsbury’s offering is powered by 100% renewable energy.

In other news, the retailer launched its 50th Smart Charge EV charging location this week, with 12 new bays now available at the Sainsbury’s London Enfield Superstore.

Patrick Dunne, Sainsbury’s director of Property, Procurement & EV Ventures, said: “Today marks a huge milestone for our Smart Charge business as we become the first EV charging provider to offer customers loyalty benefits from a UK leading loyalty programme, Nectar. Rolling out across June, customers using any of our 400 Smart Charge bays across the country will now be able to benefit from collecting Nectar points to spend on their favourite brands.

“With bays in more locations than ever before, and Sainsbury’s stores conveniently placed far and wide, it has never been easier for EV drivers across the UK to access ultra-rapid facilities, and now they can reap the benefit of Nectar points too. Not to forget the added advantage of popping into a Sainsbury’s store to pick up some groceries while waiting for their vehicle charge to complete.”

EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit 2024

1 October 2024
London, UK
Join us for the reimagined EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit (previously EV World Congress); your gateway to all things EV infrastructure. This newly-branded Summit is your comprehensive guide to navigating the complexities of EV charging and energy systems essential for driving the EV transition forward. As always, our Summit gathers the world's leading EV experts in London to share the latest insights and case studies with a diverse audience including charge point operators, installers, manufacturers, fleet owners, local authorities, utilities, DNOs, PV and energy storage suppliers, and destination charging locations. Prepare to be inspired by our carefully curated line-up of speakers offering invaluable insights tailored to the UK market.
Find Out More

The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards 2024

21 November 2024
London, UK
The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards are designed to shine a light on innovation and excellence in the emerging EV sector. In one of the world’s most hotly anticipated changes to the way we live, work and travel, innovation and collaboration will be essential to make our roads smarter and safer, and our air cleaner.
Find Out More
Tags
electric vehicles, ev charging, evcongress, EVIES, Renewables, sainsbury's, Technology
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
A tree and a plyon covered in snow

ESO winds down Demand Flexibility Service for coming winter

Offshore wind turbine

Report: the UK will miss its 2030 offshore wind target by a generation

westminster_with_2_degree_rise_credit_climate_central

Clean energy industry calls for planning reform, investment incentives from next government

Hinkley-T-pylon-NG

UK capacity surplus up in Early Winter Outlook, but risks and ‘tight days’ remain

Block island five turbines CREDIT Orsted.

Ørsted deploying one of ‘Europe’s largest’ BESS at UK offshore wind farm

© 2024 Solar Media Limited.