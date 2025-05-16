News
Emobility
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
May 16, 2025

Sainsbury’s Smart Charge powers 60 million miles in one year

By Kit Million Ross
a sainsburys smart charge car park
The network was launched in January 2024. Image: Sainsbury's.

Smart Charge, the ultra-rapid EV charging network owned by supermarket chain Sainsbury’s, has announced it has powered the equivalent of 60 million driving miles on UK roads.

The Smart Charge brand was launched in January 2024 and hosts over 650 ultra-rapid charging bays at 75 Sainsbury’s stores across the UK. Despite this number falling short of the 750 charging bays across 100 Sainsbury’s stores the company targeted for the end of 2024, since its launch a little over a year ago the Smart Charge network has supplied enough renewable energy to power EVs for over 60 million miles.

Sainsbury’s has invested £25 million into the network in the past 12 months, and Smart Charge costs around 72p per kWh to charge – lower than the average cost of rapid/ultra-rapid charging, which according to Zapmap sits at 76p per kWh. Ultra-rapid 150kW chargers are used across the network, which are powered by 100% renewable energy and can charge an average EV in as little as 30 minutes.

Patrick Dunne, Sainsbury’s director of property, procurement & EV ventures, said that the milestone “shows what’s possible with investment and a relentless focus on our customers”. He added that investing in the EV network is a key part of Sainsbury’s strategy going forward, and stated that the company is “excited to keep building on its initial success and take Smart Charge even further in the months and years ahead”.

Since December of last year, the Sainsbury’s Smart Charge EV charging service has been integrated into utility Octopus’ public charging platform, Octopus Electroverse. Drivers are able to access the entire network using their Octopus Electroverse smart card as well as by using contactless credit and debit cards.

Public charging infrastructure has been noted to be a vital part of the switch to EVs, as proven by a survey conducted by EV chargepoint mapping service Zapmap. The survey of almost 3,750 EV drivers found that over half of EV drivers use the public charging network at least once per month, even though over 70% of respondents have a dedicated home charger. The survey also revealed that 61% of respondents believe public charging infrastructure has improved in the last year in terms of reliability, availability, and accessibility.

Zapmap also revealed at the end of March 2025 that the public EV charging network in the UK is growing increasingly popular, with public EV chargers supporting over two million charging sessions each month in the UK. Of these sessions, almost 60% use rapid or ultra-rapid chargers, like those used on the Smart Charge network.

Green Hydrogen Summit UK 2025

1 July 2025
London, UK
The Green Hydrogen Summit series is coming to London, after success in Europe and North America to inspire and educate delegates on how the UK can take advantage of the financially and environmental opportunities of Green Hydrogen, and provide the connections to make it possible. Our unique audience includes offtakers, energy suppliers, project developers, debt providers and investors, utilities, gas TSOs and government officials.
Find Out More

EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit 2025

1 October 2025
London, UK
Join us for theEV Infrastructure and Energy Summit; your gateway to all things EV infrastructure. This Summit is your comprehensive guide to navigating the complexities of EV charging and energy systems essential for driving the EV transition forward. As always, our Summit gathers the world's leading EV experts in London to share the latest insights and case studies with a diverse audience including charge point operators, installers, manufacturers, fleet owners, local authorities, utilities, DNOs, PV and energy storage suppliers, and destination charging locations. Prepare to be inspired by our carefully curated line-up of speakers offering invaluable insights tailored to the UK market.
Find Out More

The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards 2025

2 October 2025
London, UK
The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards are designed to shine a light on innovation and excellence in the emerging EV sector. In one of the world’s most hotly anticipated changes to the way we live, work and travel, innovation and collaboration will be essential to make our roads smarter and safer, and our air cleaner.
Find Out More
Tags
decarbonisation, electric vehicles, Energy Usage, ev charging, market, Renewables, sainsbury's, sainsbury's smart charge, smart charge
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pylon-x900

National Wealth Fund puts £600 million toward electricy grid upgrades

1746712021569

UK, Norway ink North Sea agreement to bolster renewables and energy security

MKTNZT26012-01-NetZero-Ask the experts-banner-1200x500-OPTION-B-PROOF-03

Current± Asks the Experts: EA Technology on a data-led approach to network reliability

Aldbrough Hydrogen Pathfinder

SSE, Equinor secure consent for ‘first of its kind’ hydrogen project in the UK

National-Grid-RIIO

Report: EU transmission network risks being ‘systemic handbrake’ in clean energy transition

Current is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.