News
Supply, Tech
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
March 27, 2025

Salamander floating wind project secures consent milestone

By Kit Million Ross
a beach on a bright day
Scotstown Beach, where infrastructure will be installed. No infrastructure will be visible once completed. Image: Salamander

The Salamander Offshore Wind Farm has been awarded Planning Permission in Principle for the onshore aspects of the floating offshore project.

The project, which is being delivered as a joint venture between Ørsted, Simply Blue Group and Subsea7, has secured consent in principle for the onshore substation and associated infrastructure on the coast of Peterhead, Scotland.

Aberdeenshire Council awarded planning consent to the developers of Salamander just seven months after the application was submitted and granted the decision unanimously, which Hugh Yendole, project director for the Salamander project, called “almost unheard of”. Additionally, the developers have submitted a second application related to onshore development to the Energy Consents Unit of the Scottish government, which includes a battery energy storage system to help store energy from the project to balance the local grid.

Furthermore, the Salamander project is also awaiting a decision from the Scottish Government’s Marine Directorate on their Section 36 award for the offshore array and associated licenses.

The Salamander Floating Offshore Wind Farm was a successful bidder in Crown Estate Scotland’s Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas (INTOG) leasing round and signed an Exclusivity Agreement for a seabed lease in May of 2023. Once complete, the floating offshore wind farm will be located 35km off the coast of Peterhead on Scotland’s East Coast.

The Scottish government has set an ambitious target of having 11GW of offshore wind installed by 2030, while the UK government has set a target of having 5GW of floating offshore wind operational by the same date. The finished Salamander project will contribute to this, with a total capacity of 100MW.

Last year, the Salamander project opened the second phase of its supplier innovations call, inviting suppliers to submit ‘unique and novel’ solutions to the specific challenges floating offshore wind projects face, which will undergo technical evaluation before being considered for use in the development.

Commenting on the awarding of consent for the onshore development, Hugh Yendole stated the firm was “incredibly proud” of the application’s success. Yendole added: “We have achieved a number of significant ‘firsts’ with this consent – the first combined onshore substation and battery consent and the first consent of any of the innovation projects awarded exclusivity agreements under INTOG.”

He added that the team that applied for the planning consent achieved this despite challenging conditions, including “differentiating Salamander’s low-impact grid connection from the profusion of GW-scale infrastructure that is planned”.

Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in and view the Official Event Guide for all the latest information on Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
Find Out More

Green Hydrogen Summit USA 2025

30 September 2025
Seattle, USA
Find Out More
Tags
decarbonisation, floating, floating offshore wind, Orsted, Renewables, salamander, Simply Blue Group, subsea 7, Technology
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
ripple-energy-coop-access

Ripple Energy enters administration

a pylon at dawn

EirGrid secures planning permission for Kildare-Meath project

a pylon at sunset

Ofgem fast-tracks £4 billion investment to speed electricity expansion

solar-energy-5622969_1280

First Great British Energy project delivers rooftop solar PV

a pylon at dawn

Ofgem launches SIF Round 5 challenges

Current is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.