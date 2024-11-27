Schneider Electric to electrify Stagecoach’s bus fleet

Schneider Electric has joined forces with Stagecoach to help the UK’s largest transport operator decarbonise its bus fleet.
As Stagecoach continues to increase the proportion of zero emission vehicles (ZEVs) on its bus network, Schneider Electric will provide its EcoStruxure for emobility solution to several of Stagecoach’s depots across the UK. Schneider will supply ultra-rapid electric vehicle (EV) chargepoints, medium and low voltage substations, a data analytics and software package, as well as ongoing support and monitoring.
Schneider Electric is not the only company Stagecoach has teamed up with in its mission to move towards a decarbonised bus fleet. In June, the firm announced it had signed a deal with smart energy company GridBeyond to optimise its EV fleet and expand the use of renewable energy as part of its business strategy.
“Stagecoach is committed to zero-emission transport, and we are expanding our fleet of electric buses to meet our goals. As part of this transition, it’s vital we have the infrastructure to ensure smart, reliable charging of our fleet,” said Tony Cockcroft, asset management and infrastructure director at Stagecoach.
“Picking up the pace of the electrification of public transport is critical as we head towards our net-zero targets. For many, it can be challenging to match operational needs with sustainability goals,” said David Hall, Schneider Electric’s vice president of power systems for UK&I. “We are working with Stagecoach to ensure it has the infrastructure, insights, and support it needs to ensure reliable, greener journeys for its passengers.”
ZEV bus fleets on the rise
Recent statistics from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) have revealed that zero-emission buses (ZEBs) are becoming increasingly popular, with ZEB registrations rising by 48% in the third quarter of 2024. This is the sixth consecutive quarter in which ZEB registrations grew, with 20.9% of all new bus, coach, and minibus registrations being for ZEBs.
This has given rise to significant collaborations between bus companies and firms providing EV charging services, with First Bus recently announcing that it had partnered with Heliox on plans for five new ZEB charging depots, most of which will be located in the South West of England.
Meanwhile, in London, UK Power Networks (UKPN) recently invested £4 million into the city’s grid system to facilitate the operation of more electric buses on the Transport for London (TfL) network. Thanks to a new 4.5MW power connection, bus operator Arriva will now operate 109 new electric buses leaving from the Whitehall Road depot.