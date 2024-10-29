Scotland launches consultation on renewable power and grid permitting processes

The UK and Scottish governments have launched a consultation on proposed changes to the permitting process for energy projects in Scotland.
The proposed reforms include five components: new standardised processes for permitting applications; standardising the appeals process and imposing a six-week time limit for objections to be made; reforming the public enquiry process; empowering the Scottish government to revoke, suspend and vary project approval for “specific circumstances”; and granting the Scottish government a new power to charge developers for planning to build overhead power lines on private land.
The consultation will be open to comments for four weeks, closing on 29 November, and is the latest initiative between the two governments to help make the UK a renewable power “superpower”, according to the UK government.
“These long-awaited UK legislative reforms will help support Scotland realise our clean power ambitions, while providing investors with confidence that a more robust and efficient process is being applied,” said acting cabinet secretary for net zero and energy Gillian Martin. “This will in turn support our net zero ambitions, enable economic growth and ensure our communities have an enhanced opportunity to be heard.”
The UK government notes that, under current legislation, it can take up to four years for new energy infrastructure projects to receive approval in Scotland. With the government aiming to have 20GW of clean energy capacity in place by the end of the decade, up from 15.6GW in operation as of June this year, accelerating the permitting process will be essential to meeting the country’s clean energy goals.
Improving grid access is also a priority for the entire UK power sector, with three-quarters of respondents to a study conducted by law firm Weightmans and analyst Cornwall Insight explaining that securing a grid connection was the greatest challenge with regard to renewable power deployment.
While the report’s authors later told Current± that the majority of the report’s findings were “positive”, the fact that many companies have sought alternative grid connection initiatives, such as private wire arrangements and co-locating renewable power generating capacity and battery storage projects, demonstrates the need for reforms to the country’s grid system.
“Together with the Scottish government, we are modernising outdated bureaucratic processes to make sure Scotland is firmly open for business as we build the UK’s clean energy future,” said energy minister Michael Shanks. “This will help to accelerate new clean, homegrown energy—taking us a step closer to energy independence and protecting billpayers from the rollercoaster of volatile fossil fuel markets for good.”