Scotland ranks number one in the UK for renewable energy generation potential

Scotland has come out on top in a list of regions for its renewable energy production potential, according to new analysis.
Analysis from Confused.com Energy examined the renewable energy generation potential of regions across the UK by looking at the average monthly surface solar radiation and the average monthly wind speed at a height of 100 meters. Additionally, analysts explored the average capacity factors of solar PV and onshore wind systems in each UK region, comparing their actual energy output to their maximum potential output to calculate a percentage metric.
The results show that Scotland has some of the most efficient onshore wind in the UK, with an average onshore wind capacity factor of 37.3%, while also boasting the fastest average wind speed at 100 meters, at 6.64 meters per second. Scottish wind power makes up 39% of the UK’s energy generation capacity, with a capacity of 11GW.
At the other end of the scale, England’s West Midlands has been ranked the lowest for renewable energy potential, with an average wind speed of 5.55 meters per second and an onshore wind capacity factor of 26.8%.
A spokesperson for Confused.com Energy noted that the lack of green spending in the UK could be holding back its renewable energy potential, noting: “Between 2010 and 2022, the UK experienced a fivefold increase in renewable energy production, outpacing both the US and Europe. However, this growth has recently slowed, and new data shows the UK ranks last in green spending compared to major European nations. France’s per capita investment in green initiatives nearly doubles that of the UK, for example.
“The UK needs to implement practical policies and adopt a collaborative approach. This should emphasise sustainability, technological innovation, and community-focused initiatives, to build a resilient and diversified energy future.”
UK renewable energy trends show uptick in renewables output
This news comes just a few weeks after the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) released its most recent Energy Trends statistical analysis.
The analysis, covering up to the second quarter of this year, shows that renewable energy generation has increased 19% on the second quarter of 2023 to reach 32.8 TWh, with the share of the UK’s energy generated from renewable sources hitting a new high of 51.6%. This marks the third consecutive quarter where renewable energy generation has made up over half of the UK’s total generation.
Overall UK energy production during Q2 2024 fell by 7% from the same period last year, close to a record low for the nation. DESNZ analysis suggests that this is partially attributable to low demand from within the UK and record imports during the same period.
Total final energy consumption rose slightly from the previous year, sitting at 0.9% higher than the second quarter of 2023.