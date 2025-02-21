News
Supply, Tech
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
February 21, 2025

ScottishPower and Stillstrom research electric ships for offshore wind operations

By Kit Million Ross
a boat on the sea with wind turbines behind
Electric service vessels could cut emissions by around 4,700 tons of CO2 per year. Image: ScottishPower Renewables.

A new research paper by ScottishPower Renewables and Stillstrom, a cleantech business venture owned by Maersk, has found that battery-powered boats could be a feasible option for servicing offshore wind farms.

The whitepaper, entitled  “Offshore Charging Solutions for Service Operation Vessels”, explored the economic and technical feasibility of servicing offshore wind farms with battery-powered Service Operation Vessels (E-SOVs), which stay out to sea for extended periods of time, up to several weeks. The study revealed that charging E-SOVs directly from the wind turbines they are servicing is not only feasible from an economic, technical and operational perspective, but could also have significant cost and emissions benefits.

According to the study, switching to E-SOVs could cut operations and maintenance-related CO2 emissions by approximately 4,700 tons CO2 per year compared with using marine gas oil as fuel for a service operation vessel. Furthermore, it notes that incorporating electrical charging infrastructure and E-SOVs for new offshore wind farms is significantly cheaper than other decarbonised options, such as e-methanol-fueled service vessels.

While the current cost of using E-SOVs is on the same level as using marine gas oil-powered vessels to service an offshore wind farm, the report does add that using E-SOVs could provide a potential saving by eliminating the risk of volatile fuel costs, as well as avoiding potential future oil and gas taxation on marine gas oil

The findings are being shared as part of Operation Zero, an initiative launched at COP26 in Glasgow, which unites developers and supply chain companies to work together on making zero-emission operations and maintenance boats a reality in the offshore green energy sector.

Ross Ovens, ScottishPower Renewables’ managing director for offshore, said: “The study with Stillstrom provides valuable learning on how this innovative technology could be integrated into offshore windfarms and shows the art of the possible. What we need to do now is consider what this means in practice and what that would look like in real life. The report offers plenty of food for thought and it’s great to have the support of Operation Zero to share these findings, so we can all collectively work together towards a clean energy future.” 

Kristian Borum Jorgensen, CEO of Stillstrom, added: “Our collaboration with ScottishPower Renewables highlights the potential of E-SOVs to fully decarbonise vessel operations in offshore wind farms, making them more sustainable and cost-effective. We are excited to deliver practical systems that accelerate decarbonisation and enable a cleaner future for offshore operations.”

Nigel Quinn, chair of the Operation Zero Steering Board, said: “It’s great to see developers and the supply chain working together to develop the solutions and best practice that will be a game changer for the industry as a whole. Through studies like this, we will be able to learn, innovate and accelerate the adoption of zero-emission vessels and technologies to achieve a sustainable maritime future.”

Green Hydrogen Summit UK & Ireland 2025

1 July 2025
London, UK
The Green Hydrogen Summit series is coming to London, after success in Europe and North America to inspire and educate delegates on how the UK can take advantage of the financially and environmental opportunities of Green Hydrogen, and provide the connections to make it possible. Our unique audience includes offtakers, energy suppliers, project developers, debt providers and investors, utilities, gas TSOs and government officials.
Find Out More
Tags
decarbonisation, electric vehicles, marine, offshore wind, Renewables, research, scottishpower renewables, stillstrom
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
Ofgem-consultation-retail-energy-market-innovation

Ofgem approves NESO’s grid connection reforms

A pylon in black and white

Low-emissions power expected to meet electricity demand growth to 2027

pylons at sunset

Cornwall Insight: BESS connection queue double the grid’s requirement for 2030

1024px-BalticServers_data_center

Calls for renewable energy to support AI as gas prices hit two-year high

a pylon at dusk

Report: demand-side flexibility progress needs to hasten to keep up with challenges

Current is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.