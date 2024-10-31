News
Supply
October 31, 2024

ScottishPower contracts international firms for East Anglia II offshore wind farm

By Kit Million Ross
offshore wind turbines at sea
Construction on the parts is expected to begin in 2026. Image: Iberdrola

ScottishPower Renewables has signed contracts with Sif Holdings and Smulders for foundation construction for the East Anglia II offshore wind farm.

The East Anglia II offshore wind farm, set to be located 33km off the coast of Suffolk, was one of the projects successful in this year’s Contracts for Difference (CfD) Allocation Round 6 (AR6). Once complete, the £4 billion project will have a maximum output of 960MW.

Under these newly finalised contracts, the foundation monopiles will be manufactured in Sif’s facilities in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, while transition pieces will be manufactured in Smulders’ plant in Hoboken, Belgium. Production on the parts will begin in the second half of 2026.

Charlie Jordan, ScottishPower Renewables CEO said: “It is great to confirm this important contract with Sif and Smulders so soon after East Anglia II’s Contracts for Difference success and we are really pleased to welcome them to our East Anglia supply chain family. This will allow us to continue to move at pace to bring this vital project to life and powering cleaner and greener lives for years to come.”

Fred van Beers, CEO of Sif Holding, commented: “We thank ScottishPower Renewables for the trust and the open exchange of ideas in the preliminary phase. This contributed highly to the speed at which the capacity reservation agreement for this project could be converted into a final contract. We look forward to a continued constructive execution phase of this great contract.”

Raf Iemants, managing director of Smulders added: “Smulders is proud to collaborate with Sif and ScottishPower Renewables on the East Anglia II offshore wind farm project. We look forward to contributing our expertise to ensure the successful completion of this significant project.”

ScottishPower Renewables commits to offshore wind

ScottishPower Renewables’ three East Anglia offshore wind developments have all been awarded under the CfD scheme, in the fourth and sixth allocation rounds. To support the development and maintenance of these projects, ScottishPower Renewables recently announced that it had acquired a new site at Lowestoft’s Power Park, at a cost of around £8 million.

This site is set to provide an operations and maintenance base for the East Anglia Three development, for which construction is currently underway. The site will have a 1.4GW capacity once completed, which is expected towards the end of 2026. A power purchase agreement has already been agreed for the site by tech giant Amazon, who will offtake 159MW of energy from the site.

