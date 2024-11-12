£1 billion turbine deal for ScottishPower’s East Anglia TWO offshore wind farm

ScottishPower has awarded a turbine contract worth over £1 billion to Siemens Gamesa for the East Anglia TWO offshore wind farm, cementing a key partnership that promises to drive job creation in the north east of England.
Located 33 kilometres off Suffolk’s coast, the East Anglia TWO wind farm aims to produce up to 960MW of clean energy. Siemens Gamesa’s Hull factory, now employing 1,300 people, will play a pivotal role in the project’s production phase. This contract aligns with ScottishPower’s recent pledge to double its UK investments to £24 billion over the next four years.
According to ScottishPower CEO Keith Anderson, the deal represents tangible progress in the UK’s Clean Power 2030 mission, both through local job creation and by strengthening the nation’s green energy infrastructure. The project will see 64 of Siemens Gamesa’s latest SG 14-236 DD wind turbines pressed into action.
The contract highlights the rapid expansion of the UK’s offshore wind sector, which both the government and industry leaders see as essential for national energy security and economic resilience. Prime minister Keir Starmer has voiced strong support for partnerships like this, stating that they “fire up our industrial heartlands” and enhance the UK’s position as a clean energy leader. Starmer also emphasised that by investing in the offshore wind sector now, the UK is not only securing its energy future but fostering regional economic growth and job creation.
Energy Secretary Ed Miliband echoed this sentiment, calling offshore wind “the backbone of our clean power mission.” He stressed that each new turbine bolsters energy security while delivering on the UK’s 2030 decarbonisation targets. Miliband highlighted the increasing need for public and private sector collaboration to drive green growth in regions like Hull, where facilities such as Siemens Gamesa’s blade factory represent a long-term commitment to both the local economy and national sustainability aims.
ScottishPower’s East Anglia projects, including East Anglia ONE and the ongoing construction of East Anglia THREE, serve as examples of successful renewable energy initiatives in the UK, with Siemens Gamesa supplying turbines for each site.
The news follows Scottish Power’s announcement of finalised foundation construction contracts for Sif Holdings and Smulders, as work on East Anglia TWO continues apace.