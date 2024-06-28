ScottishPower launches its first heat pump tariff

ScottishPower’s newly announced Heat Pump Saver tariff will enable customers to heat their homes at the reduced rate of 15p per kWh.
This is the first heat pump tariff the company has launched. As part of ScottishPower’s Greener Living Drive, customers can use their heat pump controls to shift more of their heating and hot water schedule into the 11 am- 4 pm period to access lower costs.
The tariff is available to customers who have a heat pump at home (not just those installed by Scottish Power), have a communicating smart meter that send half-hourly readings, and pay their energy bill by monthly Direct Debit.
ScottishPower recently marked its 3000th heat pump install across England, Scotland and Wales in just 18 months. Most customers, according to ScottishPower, received heat pumps and other measures free under the government’s ECO4 scheme that helps low-income households improve their home’s energy efficiency.
Rob McGaughey, head of smart heat and cities at ScottishPower says: “We’re introducing the Heat Pump Saver Tariff as part of our ongoing commitment to lead the transition to greener living. Our Heat Pump Saver Tariff is designed to make it easier and more affordable for our customers to adopt this green technology. The best thing is that this tariff applies to all household usage and is available to both new and existing customers. The more our heat pump customers can shift, the more they can save.”
Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) statistics showed that during April 2024, applications for the government’s Boiler Upgrade Scheme (BUS) rose by 93% compared to April 2024. Some of this rise was down to some energy supplier offers that make heat pump installations cost the equivalent of fitting a gas boiler; Octopus Energy and British Gas both offer complete heat pump installations from £500.
Octopus Energy launches heat pump installer partnership programme
In other heat pump news, Octopus Energy has launched an installer partnership programme that it says will speed up clean tech adoption in homes.
Verified installers will earn £75 for each customer referred to Octopus Energy tariffs, while customers receive £50 energy credit. The programme has begun for heat pumps and Octopus says it aims to expand it to solar, batteries and EV chargers too.
Since entering the market in 2021, Octopus grew its heat pump activities to launch its own air-source heat pump last year and become the UK’s leading heat pump installer. The new partnership programme will refer customers to trusted local installers for clean tech installations that Octopus itself cannot make.
The energy company says the network of trusted and verified installers authorised under the scheme to install Octopus products will speed up the time it takes to install heat pump technology in customers’ homes.
Greg Jackson, founder of Octopus Energy, said: “As the largest installer of heat pumps in the UK, we’re committed to bringing clean heating to as many homes as possible – but we can’t do it alone. I’m delighted to announce ‘Octopus Trusted Partners’, and Heat Geek as our primary partner – working together to get a heat pump for everyone who wants one, and unlocking cheaper greener power for all.”
All installers on the Heat Geek network have access to the referral benefit.
Octopus Energy’s latest announcement follows the drop of its ‘Cosy Octopus’ heat pump tariff prices, adding a third off-peak window to the tariff. All three windows are roughly 50% below the price cap. According to Octopus, the Cosy Octopus heat pump tariff could save customers as much as £315 per year compared to running a gas boiler.