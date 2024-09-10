ScottishPower launches tariff add-on for smart EV charging

Utility ScottishPower has launched a new tariff add-on for its customers, allowing them to save money on electric vehicle (EV) charging.
The new EV Optimise add-on allows ScottishPower customers to opt into smart charging their EV when demand on the power network is low. Customers who use smart charging will receive a monthly credit to their bill for allowing ScottishPower to manage their home car charging remotely.
Using the ScottishPower app, drivers set when they need their car charged by and how much charge is needed. ScottishPower will then connect to the EV remotely and charge the vehicle when energy is cheapest and greenest. Customers can get these reduced rates whether charging in the day or at night, and according to ScottishPower, this tariff add-on allows users to charge their EV for as little as 2p per mile–around six times cheaper than the cost of petrol.
To date, ScottishPower has installed over 4,000 home EV chargers, and the utility has over 10,000 existing EV drivers in its customer base.
Andy Mouat, head of Smart Mobility at ScottishPower, explained: “We want to make the transition to EVs as easy as possible, and make sure that our customers can continue to benefit from owning or leasing a low-carbon vehicle. Through EV Optimise, customers can opt in, plug in, and let us take care of the rest. We’ll make sure that we’re charging at the cheapest and greenest times, and pass savings back to our customers.
“Not only are our EV-driving customers lowering their bills and their own carbon footprint, but they’re also helping us to support the UK’s decarbonisation journey too.”
ScottishPower grows range of specialised tariff options
Earlier this year, ScottishPower launched another specialised tariff for those looking to take advantage of green technology, this time targeting those who use home heat pumps.
The new Heat Pump Saver tariff allows customers with home heat pumps and a communicating smart meter to heat their homes at a rate of 15p per kWh. Recently, the utility market its 3000th heat pump installation across the UK in just an 18-month period.