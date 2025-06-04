Second life EV batteries power energy storage at airport and construction sites

Repurposed EV batteries have been integrated into an energy storage system at an Italian airport and in Ally Energy’s portable BESS solution.
Nissan LEAF batteries power airport BESS
Nissan has supplied 84 second life EV batteries from its LEAF model for a battery energy storage system (BESS) to be installed at an Italian airport.
The 10MWh BESS is being delivered for Aeroporti di Roma’s (AdR’s) Fiumicino Airport under the ‘Pioneer’ initiative, co-funded by the EU Innovation Fund as part of AdR’s ambition to achieve net zero emissions by 2030.
The repurposed Nissan LEAF batteries will contribute 2.1MWh capacity to the facility. Nissan provided Gen 3 30kWh and Gen 4 40kWh, sourced from high-mileage vehicles and warranty returns, which it expects to remain operational for up to seven years at the airport.
The remaining capacity will be made up by second life EV batteries provided by Mercedes-Benz and Stellantis. System integrator Loccioni will integrate the EV batteries into Enel’s energy storage system on the airport site.
Enel, Nissan and Loccioni have collaborated on similar projects, including a 4MW/1.7MWh backup power storage system at a plant in Spain’s North African territory Melilla, which came online in 2022.
The Pioneer project couples with a solar power plant designed by AdR and constructed by Enel in collaboration with network service provider Circet. The PV plant, which came online in January this year, is the largest self-consumption system in a European airport.
Allye’s MegaMAX system to power electric construction vehicles
In the UK, Allye Energy has welcomed its inaugural customer for the recently launched MegaMAX BESS, sustainable construction firm Collins Earthworks. Allye launched the high-capacity BESS at the end of May.
The MegaMAX range, MAX1000 and MAX1500, comprise up to 18 EV batteries in a self-contained, modular ‘drop and go’ solution that looks to circumvent the delays associated with grid upgrades.
The MAX1000 provides 1MWh storage with up to 840kW of power, while the higher-capacity MAX1500 delivers up to 1.5MWh and up to 1.25MW of power.
Collins Earthworks will use a MAX1000 system with 240kW integrated DC fast charging to power its fleet of electric construction vehicles, which comprises four Volvo FMX electric trucks and the UK’s first Volvo EC750E and EC950E excavators.
Allye claims its system can charge electric trucks from 20% to 80% in just over an hour. The drop and go element of the product makes its deployment at remote construction sites possible without extensive infrastructure upgrades.
Our publisher, Solar Media, will soon launch a brand-new site dedicated to global EV charging infrastructure developments. Called EV Infrastructure News, the site will track market trends, technological breakthroughs and project developments from around the globe. Please visit and follow the official LinkedIn page to learn more.