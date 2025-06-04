News
Emobility
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
June 4, 2025

Second life EV batteries power energy storage at airport and construction sites

By Molly Green
BESS at Rome Fiumicino Airport including 84 end of life Nissan LEAF batteries. Image: Nissan.

Repurposed EV batteries have been integrated into an energy storage system at an Italian airport and in Ally Energy’s portable BESS solution.

Nissan LEAF batteries power airport BESS

Nissan has supplied 84 second life EV batteries from its LEAF model for a battery energy storage system (BESS) to be installed at an Italian airport.

The 10MWh BESS is being delivered for Aeroporti di Roma’s (AdR’s) Fiumicino Airport under the ‘Pioneer’ initiative, co-funded by the EU Innovation Fund as part of AdR’s ambition to achieve net zero emissions by 2030.

The repurposed Nissan LEAF batteries will contribute 2.1MWh capacity to the facility. Nissan provided Gen 3 30kWh and Gen 4 40kWh, sourced from high-mileage vehicles and warranty returns, which it expects to remain operational for up to seven years at the airport.

The remaining capacity will be made up by second life EV batteries provided by Mercedes-Benz and Stellantis. System integrator Loccioni will integrate the EV batteries into Enel’s energy storage system on the airport site.

Enel, Nissan and Loccioni have collaborated on similar projects, including a 4MW/1.7MWh backup power storage system at a plant in Spain’s North African territory Melilla, which came online in 2022.

The Pioneer project couples with a solar power plant designed by AdR and constructed by Enel in collaboration with network service provider Circet. The PV plant, which came online in January this year, is the largest self-consumption system in a European airport.

Allye’s MegaMAX system to power electric construction vehicles

In the UK, Allye Energy has welcomed its inaugural customer for the recently launched MegaMAX BESS, sustainable construction firm Collins Earthworks. Allye launched the high-capacity BESS at the end of May.

The MegaMAX range, MAX1000 and MAX1500, comprise up to 18 EV batteries in a self-contained, modular ‘drop and go’ solution that looks to circumvent the delays associated with grid upgrades.

The MAX1000 provides 1MWh storage with up to 840kW of power, while the higher-capacity MAX1500 delivers up to 1.5MWh and up to 1.25MW of power. 

Collins Earthworks will use a MAX1000 system with 240kW integrated DC fast charging to power its fleet of electric construction vehicles. Image: Allye Energy.

Collins Earthworks will use a MAX1000 system with 240kW integrated DC fast charging to power its fleet of electric construction vehicles, which comprises four Volvo FMX electric trucks and the UK’s first Volvo EC750E and EC950E excavators.

Allye claims its system can charge electric trucks from 20% to 80% in just over an hour. The drop and go element of the product makes its deployment at remote construction sites possible without extensive infrastructure upgrades.

Our publisher, Solar Media, will soon launch a brand-new site dedicated to global EV charging infrastructure developments. Called EV Infrastructure News, the site will track market trends, technological breakthroughs and project developments from around the globe. Please visit and follow the official LinkedIn page to learn more.

EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit 2025

1 October 2025
London, UK
Join us for the EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit; your gateway to all things EV infrastructure. This Summit is your comprehensive guide to navigating the complexities of EV charging and energy systems essential for driving the EV transition forward. As always, our Summit gathers the world's leading EV experts in London to share the latest insights and case studies with a diverse audience including charge point operators, installers, manufacturers, fleet owners, local authorities, utilities, DNOs, PV and energy storage suppliers, and destination charging locations. Prepare to be inspired by our carefully curated line-up of speakers offering invaluable insights tailored to the UK market.
Find Out More

The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards 2025

2 October 2025
London, UK
The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards are designed to shine a light on innovation and excellence in the emerging EV sector. In one of the world’s most hotly anticipated changes to the way we live, work and travel, innovation and collaboration will be essential to make our roads smarter and safer, and our air cleaner.
Find Out More
Tags
allye energy, bess, decarbonisation, electric vehicles, ev charging, nissan leaf, Technology
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
AN EV PLUGGED INTO AN EV CHARGER

Easee, EPRI, Mercury Consortium team up to shape global EV charger standards

a gas cooker flame with the ofgem logo

Ofgem launches consultation on enduring regulatory framework for NESO

a smart meter sits on a kitchen counter

DESNZ: 39 million smart meters operating in Britain

New substation National Grid

National Grid to build new substation in Buckinghamshire to support data centres

a pair of hands holds a large computer motherboard

UKPN projects land SIF Discovery funding

Current is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.