June 30, 2025

Servotech signs memorandum of understanding to expand EV charging across India

By Kit Million Ross
Two Indian men stand in front of a screen with documents in hand
Sanket Srivastava, Head, PMS & Sustainability, NPCL, and Prem Prakash, CEO, Incharz at the MoU signing ceremony. Image: NPCL.

Incharz (Servotech EV Infra) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Noida Power Company Limited (NPCL) to help scale up EV charging infrastructure across the Greater Noida region of India.

Under the deal, the chargepoint operator and the power company will work together to find ideal sites for EV charging facilities and develop this infrastructure, with a focus on key locations such as corporate buildings, residential societies, commercial complexes, and hospitals. NPCL will take charge of identifying key sites and coordinating with key stakeholders to provide this infrastructure at the lowest possible cost in the least possible time.

The two companies have already worked together to install EV chargers in two residential areas in Greater Noida. At the Stellar Jeevan complex, 7.4kW and 10kW AC chargers were installed, while the Ace Divino has had a 40kW DC charger and a 10kW DC charger capable of simultaneously charging three two-wheeler vehicles installed.

Prem Prakash, CEO of Incharz, called the collaboration “a defining milestone” in the company’s journey to building a smart EV charging network across India. Prakash added: “By accelerating infrastructure development and ensuring last-mile connectivity for EV users, we’re not just expanding our footprint – we’re powering a future where electric vehicles will dominate the roads. Our aim is not just carbon neutrality, but to actively contribute to India’s transition toward becoming a carbon-negative nation. This MoU is a bold step in that direction.”

Sanket Srivastava, Head, PMS & Sustainability, NPCL, agreed, adding:  “As we continue to promote green energy adoption, this collaboration is going to play a key role in making EV charging more accessible, reliable, and widespread.”

The EV rollout in India

A recent report by Safa Khan of Oxford Policy Insight notes that while the penetration of EVs is on the rise in India, EV sales still currently account for only 1.66% of total vehicle sales in the country. The nation has set a target to have 30% of all new vehicle sales be made up by EVs by the year 2030, with 18 out of 28 states either having their own EV target policy established or having draft policies in place.

The lack of charging facilities across India is currently cited as a major barrier to wider EV uptake, with the entire nation currently having under 1,000 EV charging stations to cater to all vehicle classes as of 2021.

