News
Tech
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
March 14, 2025

SHINES project launches for tidal energy research across Europe

By Kit Million Ross
a 3d render of a tidal stream energy system
The HydroWing (pictured) is one of three systems being tested as part of the project. Image: Inyanga.

A new innovative project has been launched to explore the potential of tidal and river energy systems across Northern Europe.

The SHINES project (Showcasing Hydrokinetic energy Innovations for Northwest European Energy Sovereignty) brings together 14 partners from the marine energy industries in France, Ireland, Belgium, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Germany. The project is co-financed by Iterreg North West Europe, an EU-led programme funding sustainable development in the north-west Europe region.

The project’s total budget is €10 million (£8.42 million), of which 60% (€6 million) is being supplied by the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF). Between January 2025 and December 2028, the project will replicate and scale up three innovative marine energy solutions through grid connections and sea deployments in France and the Netherlands.

One of the most significant partners in the project is Inyanga Marine Energy. The company will deploy its HydroWing technology as part of the project, and will design, construct and install a grid-connected 600kW tidal energy turbine at a test site in France’s Paimpol-Bréhat , and will also operate and monitor the device throughout the test period.

Inyanga will also install and maintain another marine energy device at the same site – the TidalKite device from SeaQurrent, for which it will manage all offshore operations. Additionally, ORPC Ireland will be testing its RivGen power system, which generates electricity from river currents, as part of the project.

Inyanga’s marine energy ambitions

In September of last year, Inyanga Marine Energy Group successfully secured a 10MW Contract for Difference (CfD) for its Ynni’r Lleuad 2 scheme located in Morlais, Wales -the largest award given to any tidal energy scheme in AR6. This follows on from the awarding of 10MW for the same project in the previous auction round, AR5. This project will use the same HydroWing technology that will be involved in the SHINES project.

Later that same month, Inyanga completed hydrodynamic testing of the Passive Pitch Unit for the HydroWing system, a key step in launching the system for the Morlais development.

Most recently, the company announced that it had launched a new crowdfunding round to encourage investment in the development of the HydroWing. The funding push, delivered in partnership with equity crowdfunding platform Crowdcube, does not specify how the investment will be used, but the company says the project is “highly investible”

Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in and view the Official Event Guide for all the latest information on Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
Find Out More

Green Hydrogen Summit USA 2025

30 September 2025
Seattle, USA
Find Out More
Tags
decarbonisation, eu, Europe, Inyanga Marine Energy Group, marine energy, Renewables, SHINES, Technology, tidal energy, tidal stream energy
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
a person in a high vis vest inspects cables in a large tunnel

National Grid and DESNZ advance grid infrastructure plans

Greg-Jackson_CEO-and-founder-of-Octopus-Energy-1-1-1

Octopus Energy’s Bulb buy-out ruled fair in final court ruling

the top of a wind turbine surrounded by mist

Rystad Energy: UK wind projects will gain from proposed grid connection reforms

Prime Minister Keir Starmer & Taoiseach Micheál Martin

UK, Ireland to collaborate on offshore wind

a woman stands by an EV on charge

IEA: battery deployment breaks records as EV prices plummet

Current is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.