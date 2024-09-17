News
Emobility
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
September 17, 2024

Siemens and E.ON sign global framework agreement for EV charging

By Kit Million Ross
A woman smiles as she taps a card on an EV chargepoint
The two firms will collaborate on EV charger rollout. Image: Siemens

Global technology giant Siemens and energy provider E.ON have signed a framework agreement to strengthen E.ON’s public electric vehicle (EV) charging network.

The agreement, which covers a two-year timeframe, grants E.ON Drive Infrastructure access to Siemens’ SICHARGE D high-power chargers and web-based backend services to run them. The two firms will work together to roll out more EV chargers across Europe.

E.ON has also ordered several Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled electricity substations, which will allow the firm to manage the energy supply for its newly installed EV chargers more effectively.

Arjan Van Der Eijk, chief operating officer at E.ON Drive Infrastructure, stated: “With Siemens, we have another strong provider on board that supports us with its solutions for the expansion of our public charging network in Europe, serving a wide range of current and future use cases. The combination of reliable hardware and tailor-made services ensures a stable network and an optimized charging experience.”

Markus Mildner, CEO of eMobility at Siemens Smart Infrastructure, added: “For charging station operators, customer satisfaction and a high level of profitability are the most important priorities. With the high quality and reliability of our hardware and our service offerings, we want to support E.ON in achieving this goal.”

Global EV charger infrastructure needs urgent increases

E.ON has set a target of installing 1,000 new EV chargers each year, an effort that is sorely needed as shortages in charging infrastructure become increasingly apparent.

According to figures released on World EV Day (9 September), global EV chargepoint numbers need to increase by 500% in order to meet demand, with the UK requiring a nearly 350% increase in chargepoint installations. Research from Cornwall Insight has found that the UK needs to more than double the rate at which it is installing publicly available EV chargers if it is to meet its 2030 target of 300,000 chargepoints.

Alongside E.ON and Siemens, other firms are also signing agreements in order to expand or hasten the rollout of EV chargers. Last month, Eclipse Power signed a framework agreement with chargepoint operator (CPO) Connected Kerb in an effort to speed up installation times for public EV chargers. Since the agreement was made, work has already begun on around 500 new Connected Kerb chargepoints across the UK.

EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit 2024

1 October 2024
London, UK
Join us for the reimagined EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit (previously EV World Congress); your gateway to all things EV infrastructure. This newly-branded Summit is your comprehensive guide to navigating the complexities of EV charging and energy systems essential for driving the EV transition forward. As always, our Summit gathers the world's leading EV experts in London to share the latest insights and case studies with a diverse audience including charge point operators, installers, manufacturers, fleet owners, local authorities, utilities, DNOs, PV and energy storage suppliers, and destination charging locations. Prepare to be inspired by our carefully curated line-up of speakers offering invaluable insights tailored to the UK market.
Find Out More

The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards 2024

14 November 2024
London, UK
The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards are designed to shine a light on innovation and excellence in the emerging EV sector. In one of the world’s most hotly anticipated changes to the way we live, work and travel, innovation and collaboration will be essential to make our roads smarter and safer, and our air cleaner.
Find Out More
Tags
business, decarbonisation, e.on, electric vehicles, emobility, ev, ev charging, siemens
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
natpower-marine-green-ports

UK and Scottish governments collaborate to secure industrial future of Grangemouth refinery

Two men in high vis stand next to an electric london bus

UKPN invests £4 million for clean buses for London

skoda-enyaq

National Grid collaborates with Skoda to develop electric light commercial vehicle

A windswept scottish island at sunset

SSEN Transmission awards contracts for Orkney-Caithness link

Unit substation for Exergy3 workshop in Edinburgh, Scotland. CREDIT Sam Christie

Thermal energy storage system firm Exergy3 secures £1 million funding

© 2024 Solar Media Limited.