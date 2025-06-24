News
Emobility
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
June 24, 2025

Skycharger secures lease for 24-port EV charging hub at San Francisco Airport

By Kit Million Ross
a 3d render of an ev charging hub
A first glimpse of Skycharger's state-of-the-art EV fast charging hub planned for San Francisco International Airport. Image: Skycharger.

US-based EV charging infrastructure firm Skycharger has today (24 June) announced that it has inked a deal to develop a fast charging hub at San Francisco airport.

The 24-port EV charging hub will use 400kW charging ports supplied by Kempower, which will deliver 12 Power Cabinets and 24 Satellite dispensers for the development. Burns & Mcdonnell, an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firm, will provide construction services.

The site will primarily serve drivers of rideshare vehicles such as Uber and Lyft, but will also be accessible to EV-driving airport customers and the general public. A surge in demand for EV charging facilities is expected to occur in the coming years in California, as the state’s newly introduced Clean Miles Standard will require 90% of all Uber and Lyft miles to be driven by EVs by the year 2030.

Skycharger estimates that the EV hub will prevent over 200,000 tonnes of CO2 equivalent emissions in the first decade of its operational lifespan.

The news follows another recent success for Skycharger in California, as the firm was recently awarded a $10 million (£7.35 million) grant from the California Energy Commission (CEC) to design, build and operate two publicly accessible electric truck charging stations along the I-5 interstate road in Southern California.

Last year, Skycharger also secured a contract with the Port of San Diego to develop a 701-port charging hub for electric trucks on the Port’s site, which will be paired with a 1.75MW solar PV installation and a 2MW battery energy storage system (BESS).

Andy Karetsky, CEO of Skycharger, said that the company is “grateful” to the San Francisco Board of Supervisors and the SFO Airport Commission for the contract; both boards voted unanimously to select Skycharger to undertake the project.

Karetsky added: “Skycharger’s EV Hub will be a next-generation facility that reflects the steadfast, bold leadership of SFO, San Francisco, and California in clean transportation technologies”, and stated that the company is “moving quickly to bring this online”.

California has emerged as a leader in the US’s attempts to move its EV transition forward. Earlier this month, the results of a smart charging pilot programme funded by the California Energy Commission were released, which revealed that EV charging based on dynamic price signals outperforms time-of-use (ToU) rates, with dynamic price signals able to achieve up to 98% charging load, compared to the 60-70% usually delivered by ToU tariffs.

EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit 2025

1 October 2025
London, UK
Join us for the EV Infrastructure and Energy Summit; your gateway to all things EV infrastructure. This Summit is your comprehensive guide to navigating the complexities of EV charging and energy systems essential for driving the EV transition forward. As always, our Summit gathers the world's leading EV experts in London to share the latest insights and case studies with a diverse audience including charge point operators, installers, manufacturers, fleet owners, local authorities, utilities, DNOs, PV and energy storage suppliers, and destination charging locations. Prepare to be inspired by our carefully curated line-up of speakers offering invaluable insights tailored to the UK market.
Find Out More

The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards 2025

2 October 2025
London, UK
The Electric Vehicle Innovation & Excellence Awards are designed to shine a light on innovation and excellence in the emerging EV sector. In one of the world’s most hotly anticipated changes to the way we live, work and travel, innovation and collaboration will be essential to make our roads smarter and safer, and our air cleaner.
Find Out More
Tags
decarbonisation, ev charging, ev for businesses, evie25, EVIES, evies25, lyft, Renewables, skycharger, uber, us
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
a white wall with a black EV charger on it

Octopus Energy releases home EV charger

a hand plugging an ev charger into a car

Used EV prices hit record low

pylons at sunset

NESO lays out early expectations for winter grid operations

a blue co-op sign hanging off a building

Green Alliance, Co-op report: Businesses face ‘far-reaching’ challenges to hit clean power targets

Image MorGen Energy Europe hydrogen

‘Instrumental’: MorGen Energy on the UK’s Hydrogen Allocation Process

Current is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.