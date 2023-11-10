Smart meter data informs substation upgrade investments

UK Power Networks’ (UKPN) disaggregated smart data trial has informed future substation resiliency upgrades.
Announcing the conclusion of the trial yesterday (9 November), which the distribution network operator (DNO) said is the first of its kind, UKPN revealed that by using data protection regulation-certified information to analyse the energy usage of participating customers and mapping that data to its local substations, it was able to better understand the demands on its network.
By predicting the utilisation of each substation in future, the DNO was able to decide where best to invest in resiliency upgrades, in its commitment to avoid over £400 million of network investment over the coming five years.
The trial was run in partnership with the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ), with the new model working in conjunction with UKPN’s Distribution Future Energy Scenarios which forecast energy usage for the coming years.
“This tool is transforming the way we work. The disaggregated smart meter data was key to assure every part of our network is modelled accurately, no matter how small or remote. This allows us to ensure there is always capacity in the network on time for our customers to be able to transition toward Net Zero,” said Luke Hughes, head of network planning at UKPN.
Smart meter data will also be crucial in allowing UKPN to fulfil its role as a Distribution System Operator (DSO), which aims to ‘flatten the curve’ between supply and demand by incentivising customers to move their consumption away from peak times.