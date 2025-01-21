News
Tech, Networks
Share
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email
January 21, 2025

SMPnet and Barbara team up for power grid management software deal

By Kit Million Ross
Barbara, which provides edge computing software for digital grid operations, will now feature SMPnet’s adaptive grid optimization software Optisys on its marketplace following the agreement of a strategic partnership. Image: ENA.

Energy software provider SMPnet has announced that it has teamed up with software provider Barbara to provide adaptive grid optimization software for the firm.

Barbara, which provides edge computing software for digital grid operations, will now feature SMPnet’s adaptive grid optimisation software Optisys on its marketplace following the agreement of a strategic partnership. Barbra Marketplace offers a range of Edge apps and Edge AI models for energy system providers seeking software solutions to manage the grid system.

According to SMPnet, the collaboration will help boost resilience and operational efficiency for grid providers despite the increased challenges with flexibility and stability brought on by rising adoption of renewable energy generators.

Dimitrios Tzelepis, CTO of SMPnet commented: “Partnering with Barbara represents an advancement in our mission to digitise and softwarise grid operations. Our partnership is a significant step toward modernising and digitising power distribution systems and supporting global energy transition efforts through digitalisation and sustainability-focused solutions and we are excited to see where it is heading”.

The increasing role of digitisation in grid systems

The National Energy System Operator (NESO) and the UK’s energy regulator Ofgem have been exploring the increasingly vital role of digital solutions in grid management.

In late 2024, NESO revealed that it created a Grid Simulation Connection Tool in a move to increase connection speed for new projects. The tool will provide secure data sharing to allow predictive modelling to assess the impact of new projects on local grids.

Later that same month, Ofgem published its findings from a consumer call for input on the potential uses for AI in the energy sector. The consultation found that AI integration and usage is viewed as “inevitable” in the energy sector, an outcome that is “broadly accepted” by consumers. Research shows that customers who have a smart meter and have saved money on their energy bills as a result feel that these cost savings represent a positive way that the technology can be used in the sector to benefit energy consumers.

AI in particular is drawing the attention of the UK government. Earlier this month, the government announced that it will form a council to better understand the energy demands of AI, chaired by energy secretary Ed Miliband and Peter Kyle, secretary of state for science, innovation and technology. According to UK prime minister Kier Starmer, AI can be used to speed up planning applications for renewable energy projects, and will form a key part of the UK government’s efforts to become a world leader in clean energy.

Revealing the Global Green Hydrogen Landscape – Insights from over 1,000 Global Projects

21 January 2025
This special webinar will reveal the current global green hydrogen projects landscape. Where are all the projects located? What has been built so far and what is in the pipeline? Which developers and electrolyser suppliers are most active in different parts of the world? Using a wealth of data covering more than 1,000 different projects - and taken from the forthcoming release of the new Green Hydrogen - Global Completed Assets & Pipeline Database - graphs and analysis will be displayed to allow a full understanding of how quickly this new sector is growing today and where to expect the most activity in coming years.
Find Out More

Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025

3 June 2025
Messe Stuttgart Stuttgart, Germany
Meet battery manufacturers, suppliers, engineers, thought leaders and decision-makers for a conference and battery tech expo focused on the latest developments in the advanced battery and automotive industries. Stay plugged in and view the Official Event Guide for all the latest information on Electric & Hybrid Vehicle Technology Expo Europe 2025 including: Keynote Speakers & Conference Overview Show Features Floor Plan & Exhibitor News Travel & Transport information
Find Out More

Green Hydrogen Summit UK & Ireland 2025

1 July 2025
London, UK
The Green Hydrogen Summit series is coming to London, after success in Europe and North America to inspire and educate delegates on how the UK can take advantage of the financially and environmental opportunities of Green Hydrogen, and provide the connections to make it possible. Our unique audience includes offtakers, energy suppliers, project developers, debt providers and investors, utilities, gas TSOs and government officials.
Find Out More
Tags
ai, barbara, business, decarbonisation, energy efficiency, Renewables, SMPnet, software, Technology
Similar

Stay Current!

Subscribe to email newsletter!
Subscribe
Most Popular
Lord+Bamford+Hydrogen+Combustion+Engine+-+Approved+

JCB’s hydrogen engine cleared for commercial use

1024px-Datacenter_de_ARSAT

AI Opportunities: help or a hinderance to UK’s clean energy ambitions?

two white men in white helmets smile as they stand under a solar panel

Enerpower rebrands, targets 1GW capacity by 2030

electricity-4666566_1280

NESO puts pause on grid connection applications

In the Modern Data Center: IT Engineer Standing Beside Open Server Rack Cabinets, Does Wireless Maintenance and Diagnostics Procedure with a Laptop.

Eclipse Power launches specialist unit for micro grids and private networks

Current is part of the Informa Markets Division of Informa PLC
This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.
Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Informa Markets, a trading division of Informa PLC.