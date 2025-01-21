SMPnet and Barbara team up for power grid management software deal

Energy software provider SMPnet has announced that it has teamed up with software provider Barbara to provide adaptive grid optimization software for the firm.
Barbara, which provides edge computing software for digital grid operations, will now feature SMPnet’s adaptive grid optimisation software Optisys on its marketplace following the agreement of a strategic partnership. Barbra Marketplace offers a range of Edge apps and Edge AI models for energy system providers seeking software solutions to manage the grid system.
According to SMPnet, the collaboration will help boost resilience and operational efficiency for grid providers despite the increased challenges with flexibility and stability brought on by rising adoption of renewable energy generators.
Dimitrios Tzelepis, CTO of SMPnet commented: “Partnering with Barbara represents an advancement in our mission to digitise and softwarise grid operations. Our partnership is a significant step toward modernising and digitising power distribution systems and supporting global energy transition efforts through digitalisation and sustainability-focused solutions and we are excited to see where it is heading”.
The increasing role of digitisation in grid systems
The National Energy System Operator (NESO) and the UK’s energy regulator Ofgem have been exploring the increasingly vital role of digital solutions in grid management.
In late 2024, NESO revealed that it created a Grid Simulation Connection Tool in a move to increase connection speed for new projects. The tool will provide secure data sharing to allow predictive modelling to assess the impact of new projects on local grids.
Later that same month, Ofgem published its findings from a consumer call for input on the potential uses for AI in the energy sector. The consultation found that AI integration and usage is viewed as “inevitable” in the energy sector, an outcome that is “broadly accepted” by consumers. Research shows that customers who have a smart meter and have saved money on their energy bills as a result feel that these cost savings represent a positive way that the technology can be used in the sector to benefit energy consumers.
AI in particular is drawing the attention of the UK government. Earlier this month, the government announced that it will form a council to better understand the energy demands of AI, chaired by energy secretary Ed Miliband and Peter Kyle, secretary of state for science, innovation and technology. According to UK prime minister Kier Starmer, AI can be used to speed up planning applications for renewable energy projects, and will form a key part of the UK government’s efforts to become a world leader in clean energy.