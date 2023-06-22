SMS to pilot smart electricity tariff platform to optimise UK’s demand flexibility potential

Energy solutions company SMS plc is launching a smart energy tariff research project, the Intelligent Smart Energy Engine (ISEE), to create optimised time-of-use tariffs for UK consumers.
The project aims to enable energy suppliers to maximise potential cost savings for consumers by integrating tailored tariffs with smart home appliances.
The pilot will be led by SMS with development partners Samsung Research UK and Shell Energy. The project has been awarded funding via the UK Government’s Alternative Energy Markets (AEM) innovation programme.
SMS aims to show how optimised electricity tariffs can influence the adoption of flexible green tech. Combining household energy consumption information with data from smart devices, the ISEE will create optimised tariff structures to maximise cost savings.
The new system will be offered to participating energy suppliers Shell Energy and Rebel Energy to be tested with a group of consumers. This project will run for around six months, informing later decisions on how the product could be commercialised for mass market adoption.
Other companies helping to develop the project are Engage Consulting, MyUtilityGenius, Hugo Technologies, Engage Consulting, and Evergreen Energy. There will also be collaboration with Chameleon Technology and Energy Systems Catapult on a different demand flexibility research project within the government’s AEM programme, part of a £1 billion Net Zero Innovation Portfolio.
Tom Woolley, smart product and strategy director at SMS plc said: “Combining the creation of optimised electricity tariffs and domestic smart energy appliances with the intelligent deployment of demand-side flexibility offers incredibly exciting potential to bring benefits to consumers, suppliers, and grid operators alike.”
“The ISEE pilot marks a milestone for the energy sector as it aims to revolutionise the way tariffs are designed to empower and engage consumers and will identify and support future models of our energy system,” Woolley added.
SMS is an approved provider to National Grid ESO, and has been working with energy suppliers and tech companies to offer demand flexibility services to domestic and commercial customers. In May, SMS’ managing director Mark Hamilton spoke to Current± about participating in the ESO’s demand flexibility service.
Meanwhile in March, SMS announced it would develop new demand side response applications as part of the government’s Flexibiliy Innovation Programme.